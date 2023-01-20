SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Welltower Inc. - WELL

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Welltower Inc. ("Welltower" or the "Company") (NYSE: WELL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Welltower and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 7, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a report titled, "Welltower: Exposing The Shell Game." Among other things, the report claimed that the Company transferred the management of underperforming facilities to an undisclosed related party. In addition, according to the report, the new partner firm Integra "seems to barely exist. The entity was registered 6 months ago, according to Delaware corporate records. Its website was registered on the same day." Further, the report alleged that, "Integra's CEO, 29-year-old David Gefner, appears to have no background in the skilled nursing space at all. Integra has no employees on LinkedIn except for Gefner, who claims to have worked at the 6-month-old entity for 11 months."

On this news, Welltower's stock price fell $3.20 per share, or 4.69%, to close at $65.00 per share on December 7, 2022.

