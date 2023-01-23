Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. ("Y-mAbs" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YMAB) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Y-mAbs securities between October 6, 2020 and October 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ymab.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Y-mAbs misrepresented to investors that, pursuant to a series of meetings and other communications between Y-mAbs and the FDA, that progress was being made that would align with the FDA's requirement to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness, sufficient for approval of omburtamab. What was unknown to investors was that the FDA had repeatedly advised Y-mAbs that the treatment of effect of omburtamab cannot be objectively established or quantified based on a comparison between Study 03-133 and an external cohort comprised of data from the Central German Childhood Cancer Registry (CGCCR) database because of substantial differences in the patient populations, and the absence of tumor response data, and that Study 101 was neither sufficiently advanced nor indicative of efficacy to justify approval. Further, Y-mAbs failed to advise investors that it had elected to submit the March 31, 2022 BLA prior to reaching agreement with the FDA on the content of the application.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Y-mAbs, you have until March 20, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

