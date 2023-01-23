Enlight Renewable Energy Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (TASE: ENLT) ("Enlight"), a global renewable energy platform, today announced that it filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares in the United States. The number of shares to be offered and the price for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Enlight intends to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "ENLT." Enlight's ordinary shares currently trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol "ENLT."

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Barclays will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with Credit Suisse and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance acting as joint book-running managers. Roth Capital Partners will act as co-manager.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Nomura Securities International, Inc., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, Worldwide Plaza, 309 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (212) 667-9000, or by email at equitysyndicateamericas@nomura.com; or WR Securities, LLC, 757 Third Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (646) 845-0700, or by email at bankingwr@wolferesearch.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Enlight Renewable Energy:

Founded in 2008 and traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. As a global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries.

For additional information:

Enlight Renewable Energy

Dan Politi

danp@enlightenergy.co.il

The Blueshirt Group, for Enlight:

Alex Wellins

alex@blueshirtgroup.com

