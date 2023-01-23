HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's Wearhouse, the largest specialty menswear retailer in the U.S. for 50 years, announced today the launch of the Michael Strahan™ Custom Made to Measure Suiting Program, the latest development in its longstanding partnership with Michael Strahan. Every Men's Wearhouse location nationwide will have a team of expert tailors available to guide clients through their fitting, with the ability to personalize every element of their suit using a co-create Custom Builder App for a unique, seamless and digital experience. Customers have the option to choose from a selection of performance fabrics, a wide range of interior linings and specialized elements such as pocket type, lapels and stitching. This program is designed to help people of all shapes and sizes customize styles that suit their personalities and preferences at accessible price points, delivering one-of-a-kind looks for their social, professional or wedding party needs.

Michael Strahan Custom at Men's Wearhouse (PRNewswire)

MEN'S WEARHOUSE AND MICHAEL STRAHAN™ LAUNCH CUSTOM SUITING PROGRAM

"Since joining forces in 2020, our partnership with Men's Wearhouse has always been about taking the Michael Strahan™ lifestyle brand to the next level," Strahan said. "Together, we've brought elevated styles to Men's Wearhouse shoppers nationwide, and now we're creating first-class and inclusive experiences for all customers, of all body types, to seamlessly create their own made-to-measure suit. We hand-picked a selection of exceptional stretch fabrics and bold prints based on the suits I wear that always provide me with comfort and confidence in the moments that matter on and off camera."

From the personalized fit, choice of fabric, lining selection, and special details, the custom program speaks to customers who truly want to own their looks and make every element unique to them. Fits will range from slim, to modern to executive, and all garments are designed with an exclusive Michael Strahan™ stretch waistband for ultimate comfort. Customers can choose from a wide range of curated fabric styles that align with the Michael Strahan™ collection, including exclusive statement lining options with unique Michael Strahan™ branding. Fabric patterns include stripes, houndstooth, and plaid, while colors range from classic black and navy to gray and wine. Fit is a top priority and, with sizes ranging from 32 to 62, this new program gives all customers an option to own a custom suit that is tailored to their specific body type.

"We are thrilled to launch this exclusive line with Michael and continue to expand our partnership," said John Tighe, President of Tailored Brands. "We've seen tremendous success with the Michael Strahan™ collection for Men's Wearhouse, so combining his style with our tailoring expertise felt like a natural next step in providing a personalized and accessible option for customers who want to look and feel their best."

Michael Strahan™ Custom is now available at all Men's Wearhouse stores nationwide. The launch builds upon the brand's partnership with Michael Strahan, which began in 2020 and includes an ever-growing collection of tailored, sportswear, knits, polos, denim, and more.

About Men's Wearhouse

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental product in the U.S. with more than 630 stores nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of formalwear, tailoring, casualwear and accessories. We are proud to offer merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, Paisley & Gray, and Michael Strahan.

About Michael Strahan™

Launched in 2015, Michael Strahan™ was founded on the belief that if you look good, you feel good, and if anyone has mastered the art of looking and feeling your best, it's Michael Strahan. The brand was developed from Michael's own need for outfits that were not only stylish and professional, but versatile and confidence-boosting for his active, on-the-go lifestyle and the many hats he wears - on and off camera, in business meetings, or spending time with family and friends. Over the years, Michael Strahan™ has expanded to over 50 categories including boys, pajamas, tuxedos, basics, officially licensed NFL apparel for men, women, and more. The outfit is only half the equation, as Michael Strahan™ is now expanding into skin and grooming, with Michael Strahan daily skin defense, a skin and shave collection to help all men - of all ethnicities and all ages - tackle the day with confidence. For more information, visit: www.MichaelStrahan.com .

Michael Strahan Custom at Men's Wearhouse (PRNewswire)

Michael Strahan and Men's Wearhouse Logo (PRNewswire)

