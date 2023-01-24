This is the largest quarter in history for orders of flying cars with driving and vertical takeoff

Alef emerged from stealth in Q4 2022 and is backed by early Tesla and Google investor Tim Draper

Alef flying car is a 100% electric car with a road-range of 200 miles and a flying range of 110 miles

Alef has been test-driving and test-flying its full-size prototype since 2019.

Alef is taking deposits for its "Model A" car for $300,000 on https://alef.aero .

SANTA MATEO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alef Aeronautics, an advanced technology company from San Mateo, CA, which created the world's first flying car, announced today that over 440 of its vehicles were pre-ordered in Q4 of 2022. Upon delivery, those orders represent over $132M of revenue for the start-up in its first quarter since Unveiling in California on October 19, 2022. A part of this number represents an order by a large Hong Kong-based aviation technology company.

Alef Aeronautics reports pre-sales of over 440 flying cars in Q4 2022 from its website and B2B distribution agreements.

This announcement represents a historical moment validating the flying car market, as opposed to the Electric Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) market.

"Alef is aiming to deliver the first real flying car in history, and to receive so many early pre-orders is incredible validation of the market potential we're looking to satisfy," said Jim Dukhovny, Alef's CEO. "Further, we're extremely pleased to see orders from both individual and corporate consumers in such a short space of time after our unveiling. This is a great investment in the key sustainable transportation on the ground and in the air."

The Alef Model A aims to be the first flying car with both street driving and vertical take-off capabilities. It is designed to fit within existing urban infrastructure for driving and parking.

About Alef: Alef, based in San Mateo, California, is a sustainable electric transportation company designing and developing a road-legal passenger car capable of achieving vertical takeoff and forward flight. Alef was founded in 2015 by Jim Dukhovny, Konstantin Kisly, Pavel Markin, Oleg Petrov in Palo Alto, California. Alef's investors include Draper Associates, Impact VC, Draper B1, Bronco Ventures, Strong VC, Louis Scola, Jim Boettcher, Jim Hurd and others. Alef is currently fundraising. Alef opened pre-orders in Q4 of 2022 on https://alef.aero .

