Blue Wheel and Retail Bloom Announce Merger to Form Top Omni-Channel Digital Commerce Agency with Over $1 Billion Under Management

DETROIT, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Wheel , an omni-channel digital commerce agency with over a decade of experience, and Retail Bloom , an e-commerce marketplace agency, today announced their merger to form the joint venture, Blue Wheel. With the financial backing of Longshore Capital Partners , a private equity group out of Chicago, this new partnership enhances Blue Wheel's range of services and breadth of experience across the omni-channel landscape. Blue Wheel now has over $1B in e-commerce revenue under management across its clients.

"Our mission at Blue Wheel has been to serve as the leading agency in omni-channel digital commerce. With this merger, we can service our clients' entire e-commerce landscape under one roof," says Blue Wheel CEO Eitan Reshef. "We believe it is entirely unique to offer everything from e-commerce advertising to fulfillment to creative to customer service. Now, if a brand wants to succeed from 'click to ship,' they have the opportunity to consolidate strategy and execution under one primary partner… Blue Wheel."

The merger of Blue Wheel and Retail Bloom showcases the momentum of the burgeoning e-commerce industry in both Metro Detroit and across the U.S. The company will continue to focus on hiring in the Detroit area to fuel its growth, while maintaining its team across 15 states, including its satellite outpost and creative studio in New York City.

"Brands have notoriously looked at e-commerce as a bifurcated strategy – on versus off Amazon. Over the past few years, agencies followed suit and became either Amazon agencies or e-commerce agencies that focus on brand's owned websites. By partnering with our friends at Blue Wheel, we can now bring our incredible expertise together, servicing a brand's complete omni-channel strategy with a singular point of contact," said former Retail Bloom President now Blue Wheel President, Tom Sesti. "This is our answer to e-commerce now and in the future."

Nick Christopher, Co-Founder and Partner at Longshore, added, "Blue Wheel's talented team has built an impressive business, with a profound focus on providing a full suite of e-commerce solutions with its best-in-class proprietary technology. Combining Blue Wheel and Retail Bloom into one entity creates a unique end-to-end solution within the e-commerce ecosystem. We are excited to partner with the company to accelerate its growth trajectory and execute on our shared strategic plan."

Founded in 2011, Blue Wheel is an omni-channel digital commerce agency that was recently named a Detroit Free Press Top Workplace in 2022, after receiving the designation in 2021 as well. Blue Wheel has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 as a Fastest Growing Company and has won multiple awards over the years by the American Business Awards. Blue Wheel holds partner designations with Google and Facebook and is an Advanced Agency Partner of Amazon. In 2020, Blue Wheel launched its proprietary in-house advertising technology, Companion, and was named 1 of 18 of the most important companies in the marketplace industry by Insider.

Retail Bloom was launched in 2015 by founders with a combined 40 years of retail and brand experience. After seeing significant e-commerce growth and mastering the marketplace through brand experimentation as sellers themselves, Retail Bloom brought their expertise to brands looking for success in their own marketplace efforts. By applying seller strategies to guide medium and enterprise-level brands, Retail Bloom places importance on building meaningful relationships that transcend business transactions providing full-service support including content optimizations, advertising, back-end ops support, and growth plans.

About Blue Wheel

Blue Wheel is a new breed of omni-channel digital commerce agency that services brands "from click to ship." Blue Wheel's core solutions range from front-end marketing and advertising and creative services to back-end support and fulfillment across direct-to-consumer, e-retail, and marketplaces - all under one roof. Blue Wheel's best-in-class services are powered by proprietary advertising and reporting & analytics technology, Companion.

To learn more, visit https://bluewheelmedia.com/

About Longshore Capital Partners

Longshore Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity manager investing out of its inaugural $210 million fund. Longshore acquires control positions in services businesses in North America with $5 to $15 million of EBITDA. The firm has extensive experience partnering with founders and management teams in the lower middle-market and executes a systematic approach to creating shareholder value through a cooperative strategic plan.

To learn more, visit: www.longshorecp.com

