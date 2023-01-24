GODIVA Unveils 2023 Valentine's Day Collection And Partners With Le Vian® To Offer Shoppers The Chance To Win Chocolate Diamonds®

GODIVA captures the essence of the season of love with the launch of its NEW GODIVA Masterpieces Heart Tin, the return of beloved giftboxes, and a collaboration with jewelry powerhouse

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to Valentine's Day, chocolate and diamonds are the quintessential gifts of love. GODIVA, a leader in premium chocolate, is bringing them both to consumers in a thoughtful, yet accessible way with the launch of its limited-edition 2023 Valentine's Day Collection. To sweeten up the season of love, each GODIVA purchase through February 15, 2023 unlocks an opportunity for individuals to win a GODIVA x Le Vian necklace featuring Chocolate Diamonds®.

"As the world's most iconic premium chocolate company, GODIVA is dedicated to opening people's eyes to a more wonderful world by creating every piece of chocolate from the heart. With our 2023 Valentine's Day Collection, you taste love at first bite," says GODIVA's Global CEO Nurtac Afridi. "Our continued partnership with Le Vian is the perfect pairing, bringing together the luxury of Chocolate Diamonds® with the quality, craftsmanship, and accessibility of GODIVA chocolates."

From a Galentine's Day brunch to popping the question, GODIVA is gifts from the heart Chocolate. Housed in beautiful packaging, which includes an assortment of heart-shaped boxes and vibrant red ribbons, each gift embodies the love and warmth that can only be experienced on this special day.

GODIVA 2023 Limited-Edition Valentine's Day Gifts, Available on GODIVA.com and in Select Department Stores:

Valentine's Day Fabric Heart Chocolate Gift Box: This opulent fabric heart gift box is filled with GODIVA's finest gourmet chocolates including exquisite fillings like creamy pralinés, rich caramels, and luscious truffles, plus sweet fruits and crunchy nuts. The beautiful fabric heart also doubles as a keepsake for your sweetheart.





Valentine's Day Assorted Chocolate Heart Gift Box: Available in milk and dark chocolate assortments, these beautiful heart-shaped chocolate boxes include a range of classic flavors, such as White Praliné Heart, Milk Praliné Heart, Midnight Swirl, Raspberry Star, and more.





Heart Tin with Assorted Wrapped Chocolates: Encased in a gorgeous gold heart-shaped tin, these decadent and individually wrapped G Cube chocolate truffles are sure to impress your loved ones. With 12 truffles inside, this mouthwatering treat is ready to be shared.

Whether shopping for a loved one, colleague, or family member, decadent GODIVA chocolates are the perfect gift for that special someone this Valentine's Day. Visit GODIVA.com and department stores like Macy's, Kohl's, and Bloomingdales, to find a variety of indulgent treats that are masterfully crafted and presented in alluring packaging.

GODIVA's limited-edition 2023 Valentine's Day Collection is also available for purchase in the chocolate aisle at local retailers across the country, including Target, CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Publix, ShopRite, and Walmart.

GODIVA Casual Gifting, Sharing, and Novelty Products Available in Local Retailers Nationwide:

NEW GODIVA Masterpieces Heart Tin: This decadent assortment of milk and dark chocolate ganache hearts offers indulgent flavor that is sure to impress even the most discerning chocolate lovers. Housed inside of a metallic vibrant pink heart tin, each piece is individually wrapped perfect for sharing.





GODIVA Goldmark Assorted Heart Gift Box: This assortment includes foil-wrapped milk and dark chocolate hearts, Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Heaven, Dark Chocolate Raspberry Velvet.





GODIVA Goldmark Dark Chocolate Assorted Heart Gift Box: Dark chocolate aficionados will be delighted with foil dark chocolate hearts featuring the finest fillings such as Dark Chocolate Raspberry Velvet, Dark Chocolate Caramel Embrace and more.

From now through February 15th, GODIVA and Le Vian are partnering to offer consumers the opportunity to instantly win a GODIVA X Le Vian Ruby Heart Pendant Necklace, which is among the fine jewelry pieces in the GODIVA X Le Vian Collection. Made with love, the GODIVA X Le Vian Ruby Heart Pendant Necklace was designed to be savored this year and forever. Chocolate lovers simply need to BUY, SNAP, and WIN by purchasing any GODIVA product, taking a picture of the receipt, and uploading it to GodivaInstantWin.com for an opportunity to win a GODIVA X Le Vian Ruby Heart Pendant Necklace, featuring 3/8 tw diamonds and 14k strawberry gold.

For more information on GODIVA's offerings, please visit GODIVA.com.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier, a leader in premium chocolate, was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Today, the iconic brand, which is privately held by Yildiz Holding, is committed to democratizing its premium chocolates so that everyone can enjoy the world's most delicious chocolate whenever they like. With an established global footprint across more than 100 markets, GODIVA continues to extend its reach through an omnichannel approach, quickly expanding beyond formal gifting by investing in consumer-packaged goods as well as online sales. As GODIVA delivers upon its promise of "opening people's eyes to a more wonderful world," customers can expect to find GODIVA in many fine retailers, supermarkets, drug stores, online, and, depending on the market, at brick & mortar locations like boutiques, cafes, and GODIVA Delight, too. For GODIVA, being a responsible corporate citizen is a way of doing business. It's a pledge the business keeps with every stakeholder: to take action today for a brighter tomorrow. To optimize its impact, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, GODIVA focuses its efforts on Women's Empowerment and Sustainability. To learn more, visit GODIVA Cares.

