SPPI ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 3, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders

SPPI ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 3, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. common stock during the period December 6, 2021 through September 22, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in SPPI:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-class-action-loss-submission-form?id=35832&from=4

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NEWS - SPPI NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants were conducting a phase 2 clinical trial called ZENITH20, which was an ongoing, multicenter, multi-cohort, open-label, activity-estimating study evaluating the anti-tumor effects, safety, and tolerability of poziotinib in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer that have certain mutations and were previously treated with the standard of care. Although defendants represented that the safety and efficacy data from the ZENITH20 trial were positive and that they had initiated a required confirmatory phase 3 study, on September 20, 2022, a briefing document from the United States Food and Drug Administration Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee disclosed not only negative data on the safety and efficacy of poziotinib, but also a failure by the Company to enroll any patients in a required phase 3 confirmatory trial.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Spectrum you have until February 3, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Spectrum securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the SPPI lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-class-action-loss-submission-form?id=35832&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm