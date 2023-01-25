Fidelity Building Services Group Appoints Energy Expert Daniel Weeden to President of Fidelity Energy & Sustainability

New national energy and sustainability initiative to provide effective solutions for energy cost savings and greenhouse gas reduction

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity Building Services Group (Fidelity BSG) announces today that energy expert Daniel Weeden has joined the company's Executive Team as President/Partner of Fidelity Energy & Sustainability (FES), a new Fidelity BSG national energy and sustainability initiative focused on revolutionizing how energy-intensive facilities are transformed into sustainable environments.

Weeden will lead the strategic direction and development of FES's presence as a premier provider of energy and environmental solutions. This expansion effort is another step in the Fidelity BSG journey to establish a national presence in response to the overwhelming need for end-to-end, practical solutions to complex market issues. FES's mission is to bring integrity and professionalism to the transforming world of concerns for energy consciousness, environmental responsibility, and carbon neutrality as part of corporate ESG initiatives.

Before joining Fidelity BSG, Weeden served as the Founder, President, and CEO of ENERActive Solutions LLC, an independent, full-service energy advising and consulting firm specializing in the assessment, design, development, and implementation of energy and sustainability projects for commercial, industrial, institutional, and pharmaceutical clients throughout the United States. ENERActive had previously been named No. 24 on the Forbes list of America's Most Promising Companies.

"Dan's background as a technical leader, visionary, and entrepreneur makes him an excellent addition to our growing leadership team of industry experts," says Dave Lanphar, LEED AP, CEO/Partner of Fidelity BSG. "His ability to incorporate innovation, creativity, and pragmatism for energy and sustainability initiatives into our proven suite of technical building services only furthers our position as a single-source provider of premier solutions."

"It's an honor and a privilege to join the Fidelity BSG team. There is a misguided understanding that corporate declarations to sustainability result in wasted capital," says Dan Weeden, President/Partner of FES. "We cut through the noise and rhetoric our clients experience from conventional providers and deliver highly effective solutions with proven returns on investment and quantifiable results."

About Fidelity Building Services Group

Fidelity Building Services Group (Fidelity BSG) is a leading national provider of technical building services and solutions. Our product and service offerings include HVAC/Mechanical Systems, Building Automation & Controls, Systems Engineering and Integration, and Emergency Generators. Our core markets are commercial, industrial, and institutional facilities. Fidelity BSG leaders are some of the most highly regarded individuals in the service, construction, and engineering communities. Collectively, we share a commitment to advancing the cause of building energy efficiencies, sustainable energy solutions, and service excellence.

In 1945, Fidelity BSG was founded as a full-service mechanical engineering, contracting, and service company that introduced air conditioning, refrigeration, and process cooling to a new marketplace. The advent of air conditioning went on to revolutionize the entire building industry, and Fidelity BSG has been on the leading edge ever since. Today, our geographic footprint has grown beyond the Mid-Atlantic, extending throughout the South, Southeast, Midwest, and Gulf regions. We have over 2,000 Team Members, more than 65 locations serving 22 states, and over 75 years of excellence delivering Proactive, World-Class Service.

About Fidelity Energy & Sustainability

Fidelity Energy & Sustainability (FES) is a national energy and sustainability initiative that will revolutionize how energy-intensive facilities are transformed into sustainable environments. Solutions will provide measurable results for energy cost savings and greenhouse gas reduction for buildings in commercial, industrial, and institutional markets.

FES combines technical excellence with energy market knowledge that leads to extraordinary results. We accomplish this through traditional energy-efficiency projects, retro-commissioning, HVAC & controls optimization, electrification initiatives, decarbonization planning, renewable energy systems, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) master planning, and Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) project development.

