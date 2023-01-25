Ford F-150 Lightning Named Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best for 2023

New Best of the Best award rounds out Edmunds Top Rated 2023 with praise for the electric truck's impact on the industry and relevance to car shoppers

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The car shopping experts at Edmunds today announced the Ford F-150 Lightning as the winner of an all-new, and ultimate, award in the Edmunds Top Rated lineup: the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best 2023 . The award recognizes the standout vehicle among Edmunds Top Rated 2023 winners, with consideration given to the vehicle's impact, innovation and relevance to car shoppers.

"This isn't a lifestyle toy; it's a working tool in the best tradition of the F-150." - Alistair Weaver , Edmunds' EIC

This is the third award Ford has earned from Edmunds Top Rated 2023 ; the F-150 Lightning also took home the Edmunds Top Rated Electric Truck award and the F-150 was named Edmunds Top Rated Truck. The full list of winners of the Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2023 are:

"We're excited to launch the Best of the Best award category with a vehicle of real significance," said Alistair Weaver, Edmunds' editor-in-chief. "The F-150 Lightning is beautifully judged. Futuristic without being wacky, it embraces the advantages of electric technology to create a better truck for truck buyers. This isn't a lifestyle toy; it's a working tool in the best tradition of the F-150. The heart of America is in robust health."

The Edmunds Top Rated Awards are determined by a combination of proprietary data and insights from Edmunds' extensive new vehicle testing and rating process, and the winners represent the finest vehicles on sale in 2023.

This year's collection of awards takes a fresh approach, including categories organized by powertrain (electric and internal combustion) rather than price (mainstream and luxury) to better reflect the shifting market and consumers' growing consideration of green vehicles.

For more information about the Edmunds Top Rated Awards, please visit the dedicated awards page on Edmunds here: edmunds.com/toprated

Further details on the criteria by which vehicles were segmented are available on Edmunds here: https://www.edmunds.com/car-news/edmunds-announces-its-top-rated-awards-for-2023-.html

About Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2023

The 2023 Edmunds Top Rated award winners were selected by the Edmunds editorial team in part based on informed opinions gathered during its vehicle testing and ranking process , including the Edmunds EV Range Test for electric vehicles. Edmunds' editors selected the overall winners from a group of finalists that consisted of each of the highest-ranked eligible new vehicles, in their vehicle classes assigned by Edmunds. Eligible vehicles must have undergone the full Edmunds testing process by November 1, 2022, and be available for sale as new on January 1, 2023. The top-ranked vehicles are those with the highest overall test ratings based on the following criteria: performance, comfort, technology, fuel economy and value. The finalists were then assigned to one of six Edmunds Top Rated vehicle classes, and Edmunds' editors selected the overall best vehicle in each class.

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on TikTok , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

