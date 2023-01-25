Integrity Adds Dynamic New Life Insurance Leadership with Acquisition of DeLong Sales Group

Partnership with high-performance IMO with visionary approach enhances Integrity's mission to provide holistic life, health and wealth solutions to all Americans

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired DeLong Sales Group, an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in LaGrange, Georgia. As part of the acquisition, Scott DeLong, President of DeLong Sales Group, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"Young, visionary leaders like Scott are the future of this industry," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "He has built a remarkable business by focusing on great service to his agents, who then provide exceptional service to their clients. At Integrity, Service is one of our core values. We've built our comprehensive insurtech platform around the resources agents and advisors need to better serve the life, health and wealth protection needs of American consumers. It's an honor for Integrity to come alongside agencies like DeLong Sales Group and support them in reaching their highest potential."

DeLong Sales Group helps families achieve peace of mind as they prepare for the future by offering life insurance products coupled with expert guidance. Scott DeLong began his career in the industry as an individual producer committed to helping Americans feel secure by helping them understand the best products for their needs. In 2015, he established DeLong Sales Group with a foundational system of training and product expertise that positions agents for long-term success.

"My objective has always been to build a lasting agency where we celebrate our wins together. Today is a collective win for our employees, our agents and their clients," shared Scott DeLong, President of DeLong Sales Group. "Integrity is changing the industry in exciting ways by offering resources an agent needs to be successful, from effective marketing campaigns to innovative technology. With the support Integrity gives to not only our business, but to every agent, we can accomplish our goals much faster. We're proud of what we've accomplished at DeLong Sales Group thus far, and I couldn't be happier about the direction of our future."

The Integrity platform offers transformational, world-class systems that support agents and advisors while streamlining processes. Resources include critical data and analytics, instantaneous quoting and enrollment and their MarketingCENTER assets portal, an on-demand library of compliant and customizable marketing assets. DeLong Sales Group can leverage Integrity's shared business services to increase operational efficiency. Comprehensive administrative support includes areas such as People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, finance, legal and compliance.

"It's incredibly exciting to become part of a larger organization that shares the same vision of service and innovation," explained Frank Buce, Managing Partner at Integrity. "After joining Integrity in 2019, my business tripled in size — and the Integrity partnership became the best decision I ever made for my company. I know the power for growth that DeLong Sales Group has just unlocked, and I expect them to see even greater results. Integrity offers access to a long list of partners we can call on for help and offer our expertise to as well. It's been gratifying and inspiring to help each other grow by serving more people. Because of Integrity, we've also brought in other product lines and revolutionized our lead program. Scott DeLong is a committed, consistent leader who is already experiencing tremendous success, but now with access to everything Integrity partnership has to offer, I look forward to seeing how he can scale his business faster than ever before."

All Integrity affiliated firms become part of its sophisticated partner network, an interconnected group of industry leaders who are innovating insurance and financial services. With unparalleled industry experience and diverse competencies, these industry experts are helping consumers plan for the good days ahead. By sharing best practices and collaborating on thoughtful solutions, they're positioned to better protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans.

DeLong Sales Group also gains the exciting opportunity to offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about DeLong Sales Group's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/DeLong.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 500,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place almost $20 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About DeLong Sales Group

DeLong Sales Group was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in LaGrange, Georgia. They provide life insurance products coupled with expert guidance to their clients. The agency was founded as a mentoring platform to provide insurance agents with an engaging and efficient system centered on sustaining success. Their successful training and development programs have provided agents with coaching to help them build successful careers all while serving the insurance needs of thousands of Americans.

