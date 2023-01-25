ST Engineering iDirect delivers flagship IoT solution to ARSAT to address myriad markets across Argentina

Complete, cost-effective and easy-to-deploy solution will speed up market entry, allowing ARSAT to offer connectivity to sensors for remote monitoring and analysis

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has delivered its flagship Internet of Things (IoT) solution to ARSAT, the national telecommunications company of Argentina. ARSAT provides wholesale connectivity to bridge the digital divide between towns and cities across the country. The company has identified the requirement for satellite-based IoT services that enable businesses and organizations in remote areas to take advantage of sensor technology and Big Data management developments.

The IoT solution incorporates an IoT-optimized waveform and a cloud-based network management system (NMS) powered by technology from ST Engineering iDirect's strategic partner hiSky, a leading provider of satellite agile IoT networks. This will enable ARSAT to tackle a range of in-country challenges across vertical markets. Applications include the implementation of fleet tracking solutions and more efficient farming practices. For example, the solution will permit the collection of critical data from sensors located on farms for the monitoring of everything, from soil moisture to the health of livestock and the condition of farm vehicles, thus enabling informed decision-making for farmers.

IoT services will also provide an invaluable tool for disaster recovery and mitigation, enabling users to view important data on areas of concern such as rainfall and river levels or wildfire threats, deforestation, water scarcity, earthquakes, and volcanoes. Sensor data can be collected and transmitted using satellite IoT connectivity solutions for analysis.

The IoT solution also offers ARSAT the flexibility to move quickly into other markets such as oil and gas, energy, mining, fleet management and construction, as and when they see demand.

ST Engineering iDirect's system integration partner, Technology Bureau, will support ARSAT to seamlessly integrate the IoT solution into its existing ST Engineering iDirect hub infrastructure. ARSAT can take advantage of the key features of the solution that include an IoT-optimized waveform, cloud-based NMS and a family of compact, lightweight terminals that feature a tightly integrated satellite modem and flat-panel antenna for mobility or fixed use cases. This reduces the complexities associated with creating an IoT platform, allowing ARSAT to quickly launch their service and capitalize on the IoT market opportunity.

"This new technology adds value to our fleet of geostationary satellites, ARSAT-1 and ARSAT-2, which were launched in 2014 and 2015 respectively," said Guillermo Rus, Vice President, ARSAT. "We are currently carrying out tests of this innovative product with very good results and we hope to carry out the first implementations in the coming months. Among the use cases under evaluation are a hydrometeorological monitoring network, connectivity for research ships, marine buoys, and a monitoring system for the road network."

"We are very pleased with this solution. We believe that this technology will enhance the capabilities of our satellite fleet," said Facundo Leal, President and CEO, ARSAT. "As a public company, ARSAT has a social mission to provide technological solutions and contribute to the economic development of the country to generate added value. So for us, it´s very important that we are able to develop tools for the IoT market. This alliance is a great step in that direction."

"ST Engineering iDirect's IoT solution is a new technology that will enable ARSAT to give its customers excellent visibility of the network of devices utilized within their respective industry segments," said Adrian Zamel, President, Technology Bureau USA Corp. "The online dashboard tailored to their specific needs, is centrally and securely controlled, and provides key data in an easy-to-use and actionable format that gives a country-wide picture, even from the most remote sites that are not connected via terrestrial means."

"As we move towards a new, interconnected era in industry, we can see the plethora of opportunities that IoT can bring to the widest range of industries, businesses, and organizations," commented Darren Ludington, Regional Vice President, Americas, ST Engineering iDirect. "ARSAT is a service provider that aims to stay ahead of the curve and provide its customers with advanced technologies. With our IoT solution, we are providing ARSAT with an easy-to-deploy, agile and flexible solution with which they can test the market and expand as and when they are ready to. We are excited to see the positive impact of our solution on ARSAT's business and its end users."

"We are happy to see hiSky's unique satellite IoT technology being used within the Argentinian market," said Shahar Kravitz, CEO and co-founder, hiSky. "We look forward to seeing the vast potential of our technology applied to the various IoT market verticals in need of over-satellite IoT connectivity."

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net.

ARSAT is the Argentine national telecommunications company created by the national government in May of 2006. We provide wholesale connectivity to bridge the digital divide between small towns and large cities. Our social mission is to generate equal conditions in access to connectivity throughout the national territory, connecting all Argentines through satellite and terrestrial infrastructure. Our objective is to transform the telecommunications market and generate added value for the nation and the well-being of Argentines. ARSAT works jointly with both public and private sectors, both in Argentina and Latin America.

