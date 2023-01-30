HOLLYWOOD SIGN GOES 'GREEN' FOR ITS 100TH ANNIVERSARY

THE LAST HOUSE ON MULHOLLAND OFFERS A NEW HYDRATION-STATION AT THE BASE OF THE SIGN TO QUENCH TOURIST THIRST & ELIMINATE WASTE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To reduce reliance on single-use plastic bottles, a new eco-friendly hydration station was installed at the Hollywood Sign's closest viewpoint as part of the icon's centennial celebrations.

The Elkay® outdoor tubular bottle-filler, drinking fountain, and dog bowl can be found at the landmark's premier close-up photo vista. Directly in front of the sign, the popular selfie hot spot is currently a vacant lot known as The Last House on Mulholland. It's where the pavement ends, and the trail leading to the city-wide panorama just behind the world-renowned 9-letter billboard starts. Visitors will find the new amenity at 6101 Mulholland Hwy , Los Angeles, along the well-traveled pedestrian and bicycle linkage between the eastern and western sections of Griffith Park (at 4,210 acres, the largest urban park in the country).

"This milestone is a testament to the enduring appeal and cultural significance of the iconic landmark originally built in 1923. It's a symbol of Hollywood and a must-see destination for many L.A. tourists and residents alike." says native Angeleno and owner of the Mulholland property, Steve Alper. He spearheaded the private initiative hoping to reduce the plastic waste he often finds at the crowd-pleasing spot.

"We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the celebration of the Hollywood Sign's 100th anniversary," says Molly Pajauskas, Vice President of Marketing, Zurn-Elkay Water Solutions, whose generous donation made the installation possible. "This U.S.-made hydration station will not only enhance the visitor experience, but it will also help to promote sustainability and conservation."

About The Last House on Mulholland

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is a growth-oriented, pure-play water business that designs, procures, manufactures, and markets what we believe is the broadest sustainable product portfolio of solutions to improve health, hydration, human safety, and the environment. The Zurn Elkay product portfolio includes professional-grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, drinking water, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces. Visit www.Zurn-Elkay.com for additional information about the company.

Media Contact: Jono Waks, email: jono.waks@gmail.com, Jono Productions, Inc.

