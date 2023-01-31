Genpact Named to 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Second Consecutive Year

Recognition affirms ongoing commitment to global workplace diversity, inclusion, and equity

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced that it has been included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which tracks the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact) (PRNewswire)

This year's Index measured gender equality across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. Genpact's inclusion reflects the company's ongoing and deeply rooted commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion at work. With a 42 percent gender-diverse global workforce, the company is working strategically to reach its vision of being 50 percent gender diverse.

"We believe that a diverse workforce is key to driving creativity and agile thinking which is very important for breakthrough outcomes. All businesses need this to navigate the challenging world around us," said Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact. "This recognition demonstrates our focus on leveraging data for insights and continued transparency on gender diversity as a critical enabler for diverse talent to succeed in the workforce."

Genpact's commitment to fostering a supportive and equitable environment for women includes a broad range of ongoing programs designed to attract, develop, and train them at every stage of their careers. This includes a Women's Leadership Program, created in collaboration with Korn Ferry to build a pipeline of future women leaders; a cross-company mentorship program in association with the 30% Club; a Women in Genpact network to serve as an employee resource group; and a Pay-it-Forward social initiative to encourage leaders to sponsor women proteges and provide support during their professional journey, among other initiatives.

"Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics."

A total of 484 companies across 45 countries and regions that scored at or above Bloomberg's global threshold of disclosure and adoption for best-in-class statistics and policies were included in the 2023 GEI.

See the full list of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index members, here.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is the core of Bloomberg Professional Services. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Siya Belliappa

Genpact Media Relations – Global

+1 718-561-9843

siya.belliappa@genpact.com

Bloomberg Media Contact

GEIComms@bloomberg.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genpact