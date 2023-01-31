Sarnova Announces Leadership Appointments

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarnova, a leading specialty distributor of healthcare products and services, announced today that Brian LaDuke, currently, President of Sarnova's Cardiac Response division, has been appointed as the next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sarnova, effective March 1, 2023. Current Sarnova CEO, Jeff Prestel, will transition to a position on the Sarnova Board of Directors, and will continue to support Brain LaDuke as he leads Sarnova forward.

Brian LaDuke joined Sarnova in October 2017, and over the years has helped to create lasting value for Sarnova as President of Sarnova's Emergency Preparedness division (Bound Tree Medical and Emergency Medical Products), and as President of Sarnova's Cardiac Response division (Cardio Partners and Allied 100). With a history of successful leadership roles at Sarnova, the Sarnova Board of Directors has every confidence in Brian's ability to lead Sarnova into the future.

"Sarnova is now ready to take the next steps to become the best company in health and safety sales, service and distribution.," said Jeff Prestel, CEO. "Sarnova has experienced an exciting transformation over the past 9 years, growing our revenue to nearly $1B in sales, and expanding our team to over 1,300 employees. We have invested in our people, technology and tools, while expanding into other vertical market segments, and significantly increasing our value to those who save and improve patients' lives. I am extremely proud of the company we have built, and I am even more excited about the bright days yet to come under Brian LaDuke's leadership," he added.

As CEO, Brian LaDuke will lead Sarnova, consisting of three divisions, Emergency Preparedness, Cardiac Response and Acute (Tri-anim Health Services), and Digitech. Matt Walter, Sarnova Chairman of the Board, said "The Board of Directors and I are excited to support Brian LaDuke in his new role. Brian is a proven leader capable of taking Sarnova to the next level, through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, enhancing our ability to provide critical health and safety products and services across the continuum of care."

"We are excited to partner with Brian LaDuke in his new capacity, and we are deeply grateful to Jeff Prestel for his enduring commitment and contributions to Sarnova," said Yuriy Prilutskiy, Head of Patricia Industries North America, a part of Investor AB. "This leadership transition is the next step in Sarnova's evolution, and we are particularly glad that Sarnova's next CEO comes from within the organization, which aligns with Patricia's purpose of creating value for people and society by building strong and sustainable businesses.

"I have always been passionate and committed to serving Sarnova's mission to be the best partner to those who save and improve patients' lives," said Brian LaDuke. "I am honored to lead Sarnova as we continue to evolve and grow, being the best partner for our customers and vendors, while driving financial and operating performance and providing the best opportunities for our employees," he said.

About Sarnova

Sarnova is a leader in health and safety sales and distribution in the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets. The company is comprised of three divisions and six business units: Emergency Preparedness (Bound Tree Medical and Emergency Medical Products), Cardiac Response (Cardio Partners and Allied 100), Acute (Tri-anim Health Services), and Digitech. Sarnova is a company of Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, which makes significant investments in best-in-class companies with strong market positions, brands and corporate cultures. For more information, visit www.sarnova.com

About Patricia Industries

Patricia Industries is a long-term owner that invests in companies and works to develop each company to its full potential. Patricia Industries is a part of the industrial holding company Investor AB, whose main owner is the Wallenberg Foundations. For more information, visit www.patriciaindustries.com

