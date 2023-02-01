ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Fourth quarter 2022 GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.87
Fourth quarter 2022 diluted earnings per share, excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges, of $3.17(1)(2)(3)
Full-year 2022 GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.14
Full-year 2022 diluted earnings per share, excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges, of $3.13(1)(2)(3)
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported the following financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022, as well as comparisons to prior years:
Consolidated
Three Months Ended December 31,
Percent Change
(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2019
YoY
Yo3Y
Total operating expense
522.4
463.6
368.4
12.7
41.8
Operating income
89.2
33.3
92.7
167.6
(3.7)
Income before income taxes
65.9
15.1
78.6
334.7
(16.3)
Net income
52.5
10.7
60.5
390.3
(13.3)
Diluted earnings per share
2.87
0.59
3.72
386.4
(22.8)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Percent Change
(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2019
YoY
Yo3Y
Total operating revenue
$ 2,301.8
$ 1,707.9
$ 1,841.0
34.8 %
25.0 %
Total operating expense
2,210.2
1,444.8
1,477.0
53.0
49.6
Operating income
91.6
263.1
364.0
(65.2)
(74.8)
Income before income taxes
5.0
196.6
301.2
(97.5)
(98.4)
Net income
2.5
151.9
232.1
(98.4)
(98.9)
Diluted earnings per share
0.14
8.68
14.26
(98.4)
(99.0)
Sunseeker special charges
34.0
—
—
NM
NM
Diluted earnings per share excluding Sunseeker
$ 1.65
$ 8.68
$ 14.26
(81.0)
(88.4)
(1)
Recognition bonus awarded despite not meeting internal profit-sharing targets
(2)
Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information and for calculation of per share figures
(3)
Adjusted to exclude estimated loss from property damage to Sunseeker Resort related to Hurricane Ian and two subsequent insurance events that occurred during the quarter, offset by insurance recoveries recorded to date. The amount of the losses will continue to be offset in future periods by amounts to be recovered under the company's insurance policies. In 2023, we expect to receive insurance proceeds approximating the losses accrued to date
"We finished the quarter with an earnings per share, excluding employee recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges of $3.17," stated John Redmond, CEO of Allegiant Travel Company. "Despite an uptick in weather cancellations late in the quarter, our total operating revenue was up 32.6 percent year over three-year, more than five points above the mid-point of our guidance. The demand environment continues to surpass expectations. Fourth quarter TRASM(1) was 14.03 cents, the highest quarterly TRASM(1) in company history, on scheduled service growth of 11.9 percent. This revenue strength coupled with better than expected cost performance and a more favorable fuel environment resulted in an adjusted(2) operating margin of nearly 16 percent for the quarter.
"Due to a challenging operating environment at the onset of 2022, we committed to focusing on operational integrity and ensuring safe, reliable travel for our customers. We took action to more appropriately schedule the airline to meet the challenges of this environment. By doing this, we increased our controllable completion by over two points during the last six months of 2022 as compared with the first half of the year. This equated to more than $70 million in irregular operations savings during the back-half of the year, when factoring in lost revenue, passenger compensation, and other costs related to the cancellations. As we head into 2023, we are continuing to take a more conservative approach to growth. We anticipate growing capacity roughly four percent, with much of that happening in the fourth quarter. This slow and concerted growth profile should drive irregular operations costs out of the business and prioritize operational reliability, helping to deliver an estimated $7 in earnings per share during 2023.
"2023 will be transformational for the company. We will begin taking delivery of our Boeing MAX 737 fleet during the fourth quarter, with deliveries picking up in earnest, early 2024. The operating efficiency and reliability of this aircraft will help bolster profits for many years to come. Additionally, significant progress has been made towards the completion of Sunseeker Resort at Charlotte Harbor. After delays caused by Hurricane Ian, we have fully resumed construction activities at the property with most of the remediation related to the hurricane behind us. We continue to expect the property will open late 2023.
"To further support these strategic initiatives, we recently announced several senior leadership changes within the organization. These changes will bring vast experience to the respective roles. I am confident these leaders will contribute to the successful execution of these initiatives. Allegiant has prided itself over the years with having a standout management team, and these changes further support that notion.
"Lastly, I would like to thank our team members throughout the network for their efforts this past year. 2022 was fraught with challenges. Despite these challenges, our team members consistently put forth their best efforts to ensure our customers made it safely to their destinations. We truly have the best in the business. I'm excited for what is on the horizon in 2023."
(1)
Total passenger revenue per available seat mile
(2)
Adjusted operating margin excludes the 2022 employee recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges
Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
- Income before income tax (1)(2)(3) of $73.8 million, excluding 2022 employee recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges, yielding a pre-tax margin of 12.1 percent
- Operating income, excluding 2022 recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges (1)(2)(3), of $97.1 million, yielding an operating margin of 15.9 percent
- Consolidated EBITDA, excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges (1)(2)(3), of $149.3 million, yielding an EBITDA margin of 24.4 percent
- Total operating revenue was $611.5 million, up 32.6% percent year over three-year
- Total average fare of $151.08, up 22.6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019
- Operating CASM, excluding fuel, 2022 employee recognition bonus, and Sunseeker special charges (1)(2)(3), of 7.56 cents, up 12.2 percent when compared with the fourth quarter of 2019
Full-Year 2022 Results
- Income before income tax (1)(2)(3) of $74.0 million, excluding 2022 recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges, yielding a 3.2 percent pre-tax margin
- Total operating revenue of $2.3 billion, up 25.0 percent year over three-year, on a total system capacity increase of 13.9 percent
- Acquired over 150 thousand new Allegiant World Mastercard® holders during the year, with over 410 thousand active cardholders at year end
- Added over 2 million Allegiant Allways Rewards® members throughout 2022, with more than 15 million total members at year end
- Operating CASM, excluding fuel, 2022 employee recognition bonus, and Sunseeker special charges (1)(2)(3), of 7.20 cents, up 11.1 percent as compared with full-year 2019
- Published the company's inaugural sustainability report
(1)
Recognition bonus awarded despite not meeting internal profit-sharing targets
(2)
Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information and for calculation of per share figures
(3)
Adjusted to exclude estimated loss from property damage to Sunseeker Resort related to Hurricane Ian and two subsequent insurance events that occurred during the quarter, offset by insurance recoveries recorded to date. The amount of the losses will continue to be offset in future periods by amounts to be recovered under the company's insurance policies. In 2023, we expect to receive insurance proceeds approximating the losses accrued to date
Balance Sheet, Cash and Liquidity
- Total available liquidity at December 31, 2022 of $1.4 billion, which includes $1.0 billion in cash and investments, and $395 million in undrawn revolving credit facilities and PDP facilities
- Board of directors increased share repurchase authority to up to $100 million total
- $303.1 million in cash from operations during 2022
- Total debt at December 31, 2022 was $2.1 billion
- Debt principal payments of $165.7 million during 2022, which excludes $535.9 million related to refinancing the Term Loan B in August of 2022
- Air traffic liability at December 31, 2022 was $379.5 million
Airline Capital Expenditures
- Fourth quarter capital expenditures of $51 million, which includes $22 million for aircraft purchases and inductions, pre-delivery deposits, and other related costs, and $29 million in other airline capital expenditures
- Full-year 2022 capital expenditures are $283 million, which includes $164 million for aircraft purchases and inductions, pre-delivery deposits, and other related costs, and $119 million in other airline capital expenditures
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor
- Total project spend excluding capitalized interest as of December 31, 2022 was $467 million with $279 million funded by debt and the remaining $188 million funded by Allegiant
- Recorded an additional $17 million special charge during the quarter related to estimated property damages at Sunseeker Resort resulting from Hurricane Ian and two subsequent events that occurred on the property during the fourth quarter
Guidance, subject to revision
Full-year 2023 guidance
System ASMs - year over year change
2 to 6%
Scheduled service ASMs - year over year change
2 to 6%
Fuel cost per gallon
$ 3.60
Available seat miles (ASMs)/gallon
~84
Depreciation expense (millions)
$230 to $240
Interest expense (millions)
$150 to $160
Capitalized interest (1) (millions)
($40) to ($50)
Interest income (millions)
$30 - $40
Earnings per share - airline only(2)
$5.00 - $9.00
Airline CAPEX
Aircraft, engines, induction costs, and pre-delivery deposits (millions) (3)
$550 to $570
Capitalized deferred heavy maintenance (millions)
$50 to $60
Other airline capital expenditures (millions)
$130 to $150
Recurring principal payments (millions)
$175 to $185
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor Project (millions)
Total projected project spend (4)
$618
Allegiant contributions through December 31, 2022
$188
Allegiant contributions remaining to be spent
$80
Project spend funded by debt through December 31, 2022
$279
Remaining project spend expected to be funded by debt
$71
(1)
Includes capitalized interest related to Sunseeker as well as pre-delivery deposits on new aircraft
(2)
Earnings per share calculation is airline only and assumes pilot and flight attendant agreements are implemented mid-year resulting in an increase in pilot and flight attendant salaries and benefits. Actual results will differ based on economic terms agreed upon and the timing of an agreement. These differences may be material
(3)
Excludes capitalized interest related to pre-delivery deposits on new aircraft
(4)
Excludes amounts to remediate physical damage to the property resulting from Hurricane Ian, or other subsequent insurance events that occurred throughout the quarter
Aircraft Fleet Plan by End of Period
Aircraft - (seats per AC)
YE22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
YE23
A319 (156 seats)
35
35
35
35
35
A320 (177 seats)
21
19
19
19
19
A320 (180-186 seats)
65
70
72
73
73
Total
121
124
126
127
127
The table above is provided based on the company's current plans and is subject to change. The numbers exclude aircraft expected to be delivered during 2023 for revenue service beginning in 2024
Allegiant Travel Company will host a conference call with analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, February 1, 2023 to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available via the Company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com. The webcast will also be archived in the "Events & Presentations" section of the website.
Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in underserved cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic round trip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.
Media Inquiries: mediarelations@allegiantair.com
Investor Inquiries: ir@allegiantair.com
Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only estimates or predictions based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include our statements regarding future airline operations, revenue and expenses, available seat mile growth, expected capital expenditures, the cost of fuel, the timing of aircraft acquisitions and retirements, the number of contracted aircraft to be placed in service in the future, our ability to consummate announced aircraft transactions, the implementation of a joint alliance with Viva Aerobus, the development of our Sunseeker Resort, as well as other information concerning future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believe," "expect," "guidance," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate", "project", "hope" or similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements generally may be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These risk factors include, without limitation, the impact of Hurricane Ian on our Florida markets and completion of Sunseeker Resort, the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic on airline travel and the economy, an accident involving, or problems with, our aircraft, public perception of our safety, our reliance on our automated systems, our reliance on third parties to deliver aircraft under contract to us on a timely basis, risk of breach of security of personal data, volatility of fuel costs, labor issues and costs, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals as needed , the effect of economic conditions on leisure travel, debt covenants and balances, the ability to finance aircraft to be acquired, the ability to obtain necessary government approvals to implement the announced alliance with Viva Aerobus and to otherwise prepare to offer international service, terrorist attacks, risks inherent to airlines, our competitive environment, our reliance on third parties who provide facilities or services to us, the possible loss of key personnel, economic and other conditions in markets in which we operate, the ability to successfully develop a resort in Southwest Florida, governmental regulation, increases in maintenance costs and cyclical and seasonal fluctuations in our operating results.
Any forward-looking statements are based on information available to us today and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.
Detailed financial information follows:
Allegiant Travel Company
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Percent Change
2022
2021
2019
YoY
Yo3Y
OPERATING REVENUES:
Passenger
$ 564,721
$ 454,199
$ 416,976
24.3 %
35.4 %
Third party products
23,560
25,323
16,456
(7.0)
43.2
Fixed fee contracts
22,751
17,241
22,199
32.0
2.5
Other
517
121
5,443
327.3
(90.5)
Total operating revenues
611,549
496,884
461,074
23.1
32.6
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Aircraft fuel
185,203
129,560
103,574
42.9
78.8
Salaries and benefits
141,386
118,918
109,859
18.9
28.7
Station operations
56,214
72,100
43,063
(22.0)
30.5
Depreciation and amortization
51,924
46,941
41,740
10.6
24.4
Maintenance and repairs
26,694
29,524
23,243
(9.6)
14.8
Sales and marketing
25,216
21,454
19,853
17.5
27.0
Aircraft lease rental
6,132
5,735
—
6.9
NM
Other
30,395
28,246
27,090
7.6
12.2
Special charges
(814)
11,074
—
NM
NM
Total operating expenses
522,350
463,552
368,422
12.7
41.8
OPERATING INCOME
89,199
33,332
92,652
167.6
(3.7)
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:
Interest expense
37,181
18,300
18,270
103.2
103.5
Interest income
(8,560)
(476)
(2,485)
NM
244.5
Capitalized interest
(5,046)
—
(1,028)
NM
390.9
Other, net
(226)
361
(740)
NM
NM
Total other expenses
23,349
18,185
14,017
28.4
66.6
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
65,850
15,147
78,635
334.7
(16.3)
INCOME TAX PROVISION
13,376
4,444
18,113
201.0
(26.2)
NET INCOME
$ 52,474
$ 10,703
$ 60,522
390.3
(13.3)
Earnings per share to common shareholders:
Basic
$2.87
$0.59
$3.72
386.4
(22.8)
Diluted
$2.87
$0.59
$3.72
386.4
(22.8)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in
Basic
17,880
17,827
16,000
0.3
11.8
Diluted
17,910
17,835
16,006
0.4
11.9
(1)
The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The Basic and Diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the Basic and Diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.
NM Not meaningful
Allegiant Travel Company
Operating Statistics
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Percent Change(1)
2022
2021
2019
YoY
Yo3Y
OPERATING STATISTICS
Total system statistics:
Passengers
3,962,466
3,731,034
3,585,966
6.2 %
10.5 %
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
4,358,220
4,440,839
3,928,536
(1.9)
10.9
Operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)(2)
11.99 ¢
10.44 ¢
9.38 ¢
14.8
27.8
Fuel expense per ASM (cents)
4.25 ¢
2.92 ¢
2.64 ¢
45.5
61.0
Operating CASM, excluding fuel and Sunseeker
7.76 ¢
7.52 ¢
6.74 ¢
3.2
15.1
ASMs per gallon of fuel
84.6
85.0
82.8
(0.5)
2.2
Departures
28,005
29,193
27,088
(4.1)
3.4
Block hours
66,389
67,047
60,684
(1.0)
9.4
Average stage length (miles)
881
865
846
1.8
4.1
Average number of operating aircraft during period
118.6
107.1
90.1
10.7
31.6
Average block hours per aircraft per day
6.1
6.8
7.3
(10.3)
(16.4)
Full-time equivalent employees at end of period
5,315
4,458
4,363
19.2
21.8
Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)
51,536
52,224
47,461
(1.3)
8.6
Average fuel cost per gallon
$ 3.59
$ 2.48
$ 2.18
44.8
64.7
Scheduled service statistics:
Passengers
3,893,870
3,671,032
3,516,263
6.1
10.7
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands)
3,578,134
3,306,563
3,073,055
8.2
16.4
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
4,192,352
4,288,133
3,745,031
(2.2)
11.9
Load factor
85.3 %
77.1 %
82.1 %
8.2
3.2
Departures
26,591
27,818
25,541
(4.4)
4.1
Block hours
63,648
64,510
57,687
(1.3)
10.3
Average seats per departure
176.0
175.2
171.2
0.5
2.8
Yield (cents) (3)
8.50 ¢
6.80 ¢
7.48 ¢
25.0
13.6
Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM)
14.03 ¢
11.18 ¢
11.57 ¢
25.5
21.3
Average fare - scheduled service(5)
$ 78.14
$ 61.24
$ 65.35
27.6
19.6
Average fare - air-related charges(5)
$ 66.89
$ 62.48
$ 53.24
7.1
25.6
Average fare - third party products
$ 6.05
$ 6.90
$ 4.68
(12.3)
29.3
Average fare - total
$ 151.08
$ 130.62
$ 123.26
15.7
22.6
Average stage length (miles)
893
876
856
1.9
4.3
Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)
49,533
50,313
45,163
(1.6)
9.7
Average fuel cost per gallon
$ 3.58
$ 2.48
$ 2.18
44.4
64.2
Percent of sales through website during period
95.7 %
95.6 %
93.1 %
0.1
2.6
Other data:
Rental car days sold
286,129
314,372
426,428
(9.0)
(32.9)
Hotel room nights sold
60,520
65,623
96,396
(7.8)
(37.2)
(1)
Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change
(2)
2021 operating CASM includes the benefit from the government payroll support programs
(3)
Defined as scheduled service revenue divided by revenue passenger miles
(4)
Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis
(5)
Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path
Allegiant Travel Company
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Percent Change
2022
2021
2019
YoY
Yo3Y
OPERATING REVENUES:
Passenger
$ 2,137,762
$ 1,578,436
$ 1,682,955
35.4 %
27.0 %
Third party products
100,959
86,487
70,012
16.7
44.2
Fixed fee contracts
60,937
41,184
65,057
48.0
(6.3)
Other
2,171
1,803
22,941
20.4
(90.5)
Total operating revenues
2,301,829
1,707,910
1,840,965
34.8
25.0
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Aircraft fuel
814,803
440,235
427,827
85.1
90.5
Salaries and benefits
552,413
484,573
450,448
14.0
22.6
Station operations
255,168
243,346
171,420
4.9
48.9
Depreciation and amortization
197,542
181,035
155,852
9.1
26.7
Maintenance and repairs
117,814
105,943
91,713
11.2
28.5
Sales and marketing
100,678
72,742
78,910
38.4
27.6
Aircraft lease rental
23,621
21,242
—
11.2
NM
Other
113,532
83,902
100,845
35.3
12.6
Payroll Support Programs grant recognition
—
(202,181)
—
NM
NM
Special charges
34,612
13,998
—
NM
NM
Total operating expenses
2,210,183
1,444,835
1,477,015
53.0
49.6
OPERATING INCOME
91,646
263,075
363,950
(65.2)
(74.8)
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:
Interest expense
115,711
68,474
80,478
69.0
43.8
Interest income
(16,469)
(1,814)
(12,523)
807.9
31.5
Capitalized interest
(12,640)
—
(4,472)
NM
182.6
Other, net
91
(205)
(780)
(144.4)
(111.7)
Total other expenses
86,693
66,455
62,703
30.5
38.3
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
4,953
196,620
301,247
(97.5)
(98.4)
INCOME TAX PROVISION
2,460
44,767
69,130
(94.5)
(98.9)
NET INCOME
$ 2,493
$ 151,853
$ 232,117
(98.4)
(98.9)
Earnings per share to common shareholders:
Basic
$0.14
$8.69
$14.27
(98.4)
(99.0)
Diluted
$0.14
$8.68
$14.26
(98.4)
(99.0)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in
Basic
17,959
17,212
16,027
4.3
12.1
Diluted
18,034
17,231
16,041
4.7
12.4
(1)
The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The Basic and Diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the Basic and Diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.
NM Not meaningful
Allegiant Travel Company
Operating Statistics
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Percent Change(1)
2022
2021
2019
YoY
Yo3Y
OPERATING STATISTICS
Total system statistics:
Passengers
16,796,544
13,637,405
15,012,149
23.2 %
11.9 %
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
18,419,045
17,490,571
16,174,240
5.3
13.9
Operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)(2)
12.00¢
8.26¢
9.13¢
45.3
31.4
Fuel expense per ASM (cents)
4.42¢
2.52¢
2.65¢
75.4
66.8
Operating CASM, excluding fuel and Sunseeker
7.40¢
5.74¢
6.48¢
28.9
14.2
ASMs per gallon of fuel
84.3
85.4
82.3
(1.3)
2.4
Departures
118,069
117,047
110,542
0.9
6.8
Block hours
278,792
264,628
248,513
5.4
12.2
Average stage length (miles)
884
856
855
3.3
3.4
Average number of operating aircraft during period
114.2
103.0
85.6
10.9
33.4
Average block hours per aircraft per day
6.7
7.0
8.0
(4.3)
(16.3)
Full-time equivalent employees at end of period
5,315
4,458
4,363
19.2
21.8
Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)
218,606
204,689
196,442
6.8
11.3
Average fuel cost per gallon
$ 3.73
$ 2.15
$ 2.18
73.5
71.1
Scheduled service statistics:
Passengers
16,630,138
13,509,544
14,823,267
23.1
12.2
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands)
15,224,346
11,963,715
13,038,003
27.3
16.8
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
17,909,190
17,027,902
15,545,818
5.2
15.2
Load factor
85.0 %
70.3 %
83.9 %
14.7
1.1
Departures
114,066
113,121
105,690
0.8
7.9
Block hours
270,516
256,991
238,361
5.3
13.5
Average seats per departure
175.7
174.2
171.1
0.9
2.7
Yield (cents) (3)
7.31¢
6.61¢
7.00¢
10.6
4.4
Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(4)
12.50¢
9.78¢
11.28¢
27.8
10.8
Average fare - scheduled service(5)
$ 66.88
$ 58.50
$ 61.58
14.3
8.6
Average fare - air-related charges(5)
$ 61.67
$ 58.33
$ 51.96
5.7
18.7
Average fare - third party products
$ 6.07
$ 6.40
$ 4.72
(5.2)
28.6
Average fare - total
$ 134.62
$ 123.24
$ 118.26
9.2
13.8
Average stage length (miles)
890
862
859
3.2
3.6
Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)
212,466
198,891
188,596
6.8
12.7
Average fuel cost per gallon
$ 3.72
$ 2.13
$ 2.18
74.6
70.6
Percent of sales through website during period
96.0 %
94.7 %
93.3 %
1.3
2.7
Other data:
Rental car days sold
1,447,708
1,361,123
1,921,930
6.4
(24.7)
Hotel room nights sold
282,854
261,158
415,593
8.3
(31.9)
(1)
Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change
(2)
2021 operating CASM includes the benefit from the government payroll support programs
(3)
Defined as scheduled service revenue divided by revenue passenger miles
(4)
Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis
(5)
Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path
Summary Balance Sheet
Unaudited (millions)
December 31, 2022
December 31,
Percent
Unrestricted cash and investments
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 230.0
$ 363.4
(36.7) %
Short-term investments
725.1
819.5
(11.5)
Long-term investments
63.3
2.2
NM
Total unrestricted cash and investments
1,018.4
1,185.1
(14.1)
Debt
Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations,
152.9
130.1
17.5
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current
1,944.1
1,612.5
20.6
Total debt
2,097.0
1,742.6
20.3
Debt, net of unrestricted cash and investments
1,078.6
557.5
93.5
Total Allegiant Travel Company shareholders' equity
1,220.7
1,223.6
(0.2)
EPS Calculation
The following table sets forth the computation of net income per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the periods indicated (share count and dollar amounts other than per-share amounts in table are in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Basic:
Net income
$ 52,474
$ 10,703
$ 2,493
$ 151,853
Less income allocated to participating securities
(1,125)
(163)
(32)
(2,218)
Net income attributable to common stock
$ 51,349
$ 10,540
$ 2,461
$ 149,635
Earnings per share, basic
$ 2.87
$ 0.59
$ 0.14
$ 8.69
Weighted-average shares outstanding
17,880
17,827
17,959
17,212
Diluted:
Net income
$ 52,474
$ 10,703
$ 2,493
$ 151,853
Less income allocated to participating securities
(1,123)
(163)
(32)
(2,215)
Net income attributable to common stock
$ 51,351
$ 10,540
$ 2,461
$ 149,638
Earnings per share, diluted
$ 2.87
$ 0.59
$ 0.14
$ 8.68
Weighted-average shares outstanding (1)
17,880
17,827
17,959
17,212
Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock
61
109
132
145
Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding under
17,941
17,936
18,091
17,357
Participating securities excluded under two-class method
(31)
(101)
(57)
(126)
Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding under
17,910
17,835
18,034
17,231
(1)
Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents excluded from the diluted per share calculation is not material.
Appendix A
Non-GAAP Presentation
Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
Net income excluding the Sunseeker special charges and the recognition bonus, earnings per share excluding the Sunseeker special charges and the recognition bonus, and operating income excluding the Sunseeker special charges and the recognition bonus all eliminate the effect of a recognition bonus awarded despite not meeting internal profit-sharing targets as well as the Sunseeker special charges. As such, these are non-GAAP financial measures.
EBITDA and EBITDA, excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges, as presented in this press release, are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.
We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We also adjust EBITDA within this release to exclude the Sunseeker special charges and the recognition bonus. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with this definition may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers and analysts calculate EBITDA in the same manner.
We use EBITDA and EBITDA, excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges, to evaluate our operating performance and liquidity and these are among the primary measures used by management for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe these presentations of EBITDA are relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view results in a manner similar to the method used by management and makes it easier to compare our results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool. These limitations include the following:
- EBITDA does not reflect our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments to purchase capital equipment;
- EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service principal or interest payments on our debt;
- although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets that we currently depreciate and amortize will likely have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect the cash required to fund such replacements; and
- other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Presented below is a quantitative reconciliation of these EBITDA numbers to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure, which we believe is net income.
The SEC has adopted rules (Regulation G) regulating the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Because of our use of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Regulation G requires us to include in this press release a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is operating income, net income, and net income per share and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. Our utilization of non-GAAP measurements is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income, net income per share, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies in the airline and travel industry. The reconciliation of each of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measure for the periods is indicated below.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2022
2022
Reconciliation of net income excluding Sunseeker special charges
Net Income before income taxes as reported (GAAP)
$ 65.9
$ 5.0
Recognition bonus
8.9
35.0
Sunseeker special charges
(1.0)
34.0
Income before income taxes excluding Sunseeker special charges
64.9
39.0
Income before income taxes excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker
73.8
74.0
Income tax as reported (GAAP)
13.4
2.5
Income tax excluding Sunseeker special charges
13.9
8.9
Income tax excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges
15.8
16.9
Net income excluding Sunseeker special charges
51.0
30.1
Adjusted net (income) allocated to participating securities excluding
(1.1)
(0.4)
Adjusted net income attributable to common stock excluding Sunseeker
49.9
29.7
Net income excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges
58.0
57.1
Adjusted net (income) allocated to participating securities excluding
(1.2)
(0.7)
Adjusted net income attributable to common stock excluding recognition
56.8
56.4
Diluted shares as reported (GAAP) (thousands)
17,910
18,034
Diluted earnings per share as reported (GAAP)
2.87
0.14
Diluted earnings per share excluding Sunseeker special charges
2.79
1.65
Diluted earnings per share excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker
3.17
3.13
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months
2022
2022
Reconciliation of CASM and CASM excluding fuel, the Sunseeker s
Operating expense as reported (GAAP)
$ 522.4
$ 2,210.2
Recognition bonus
(8.9)
(35.0)
Sunseeker special charges
1.0
(34.0)
Operating expense excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges(1)
514.5
2,141.2
Fuel expense as reported
(185.2)
(814.8)
Operating expense excluding fuel, the Sunseeker special charges and recognition bonus (1)
329.3
1,326.4
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
4,358,220
18,419,045
Operating expense per ASM as reported (CASM) (cents)
11.99 ¢
12.00 ¢
Operating expense CASM, excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges (cents)
11.81 ¢
11.62 ¢
Operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents)
7.74 ¢
7.58 ¢
Operating CASM, excluding fuel, the Sunseeker special charges and recognition bonus (cents)
7.56 ¢
7.20 ¢
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2022
2022
Reconciliation of operating income excluding the Sunseeker special
Operating income (loss) as reported (GAAP)
$ 89.2
$ 91.6
Recognition bonus
8.9
35.0
Sunseeker special charges
(1.0)
34.0
Operating income excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges(1)
$ 97.1
$ 160.6
Three Months
Twelve Months
2022
2022
Consolidated EBITDA (millions)
Net Income
$ 52.5
$ 2.5
Interest expense, net
23.6
86.6
Income tax expense
13.4
2.5
Depreciation and amortization
51.9
197.5
Consolidated EBITDA (1)
$ 141.4
289.1
Three Months
Twelve Months
2022
2022
Reconciliation of consolidated EBITDA to EBITDA, excluding
Consolidated EBITDA (1)
$ 141.4
$ 289.1
Recognition bonus
8.9
35.0
Sunseeker special charges
(1.0)
34.0
EBITDA, excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges (1)
$ 149.3
$ 358.1
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP figure
