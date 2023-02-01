Mazda Reports January Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total January sales of 22,967 vehicles, an increase of 9.0 percent compared to January 2022. With 24 selling days in January, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 9.0 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 4,605 vehicles in January, an increase of 48 percent compared to January 2022.
Sales Highlights
- Best-ever January sales of CX-30 with 5,065 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever January sales of CX-9 with 3,170 vehicles sold.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported January sales of 3,142 vehicles, a decrease of 10.0 percent compared to January last year.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported January sales of 6,591 vehicles, an increase of 89.7 percent compared to last year.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
January
January
YOY %
% MTD
January
January
YOY %
% MTD
2023
2022
Change
DSR
2023
2022
Change
DSR
Mazda3
1,577
3,470
(54.6) %
(54.6) %
1,577
3,470
(54.6) %
(54.6) %
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,012
1,430
(29.2) %
(29.2) %
1012
1,430
(29.2) %
(29.2) %
Mazda 3 HB
565
2,040
(72.3) %
(72.3) %
565
2,040
(72.3) %
(72.3) %
Mazda6
0
256
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
0
256
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
MX-5 Miata
724
386
87.6 %
87.6 %
724
386
87.6 %
87.6 %
MX-5
356
135
163.7 %
163.7 %
356
135
163.7 %
163.7 %
MXR
368
251
46.6 %
46.6 %
368
251
46.6 %
46.6 %
CX-3
-
0
-
-
-
0
-
-
CX-30
5,065
1,818
178.6 %
178.6 %
5065
1,818
178.6 %
178.6 %
CX-5
9,833
12,604
(22.0) %
(22.0) %
9833
12,604
(22.0) %
(22.0) %
CX-9
3,170
2,512
26.2 %
26.2 %
3170
2,512
26.2 %
26.2 %
CX-50
2,589
0
-
-
2589
0
-
-
MX-30
9
33
(72.7) %
(72.7) %
9
33
(72.7) %
(72.7) %
CARS
2,301
4,112
(44.0) %
(44.0) %
2,301
4,112
(44.0) %
(44.0) %
TRUCKS
20,666
16,967
21.8 %
21.8 %
20,666
16,967
21.8 %
21.8 %
TOTAL
22,967
21,079
9.0 %
9.0 %
22,967
21,079
9.0 %
9.0 %
*Selling Days
24
24
24
24
