Celebrate Global Movie Day with Three Exciting New Flavors from Iconic PEEPS® Brand!

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether heading out to a theater or snuggling up on the couch at home, no movie night is complete without a variety of sweet and savory snacks. With Global Movie Day coming up on February 11th, the PEEPS® Brand is celebrating by putting a sweet twist on classic theater treats. Now, marshmallow lovers can experience their favorite movie snack flavors in delicious PEEPS® Marshmallow form!

"The PEEPS® Brand is constantly innovating its Marshmallow lineup with delicious new flavors, and this year, our new products align perfectly with the snacks consumers gravitate towards at the movies," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. "We love to provide a variety of ways for families to make memories together, so we're thrilled to offer a sweet way for fans to include PEEPS® Marshmallow in their movie-watching traditions. We hope marshmallow and snack lovers enjoy these flavors while catching their favorite chick flick or feature film!"

Check out this year's movie-inspired flavors:

PEEPS® MIKE AND IKE® Flavored Pop

The PEEPS® MIKE AND IKE® Flavored Pop combines the mouthwatering taste of MIKE AND IKE® candy flavors with the soft, pillowy texture of PEEPS® Marshmallow! With four vibrant Chicks bursting with the fruity flavors of Lemon, Lime, Orange, and Strawberry, this tasty treat is a first of its kind and is available at retailers nationwide.

PEEPS® DR PEPPER® Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

These one-of-a-kind Chicks combine sweet Marshmallow with the refreshing flavors of DR PEPPER®! Treat yourself to the new PEEPS® DR PEPPER® Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, only available at Walmart.

PEEPS® Kettle Corn Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Popcorn and movies are the perfect pair! One bite of the sweet and salty PEEPS® Kettle Corn Flavored Marshmallow Chicks will transport you to your favorite movie-viewing venue. Find this new favorite only at Kroger Family of Stores.

To help fans get their hands on these delicious new PEEPS® Marshmallow offerings, the PEEPS® Brand is hosting a giveaway on its official Instagram page from Feb. 2nd through Feb. 5th. Check it out to enter for your chance to win!

Visit www.peepsbrand.com for additional information or fun craft and recipe ideas for the Spring season. To purchase PEEPS® Candy and merchandise, fans can shop online at www.peepsandcompany.com.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. As Just Born celebrates a century of sweetness, it has enjoyed being a part of family traditions and memories for 100 years. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work.

For more information, please visit www.justborn.com. For hi-res images and video assets, please see here. Follow @JustBornInc on Facebook and Twitter.

