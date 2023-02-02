LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported net income of $696 thousand, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $5.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Excluding merger and system conversion related expenses of $973 thousand, adjusted earnings were $1.47 million1, or $0.101 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $6.36 million1, or $0.561 per diluted share, for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

The Company successfully completed a transformational migration to an open and scalable core technology platform, enabling implementation of innovative, best-of-class solutions and improved data analytics.

Net loans grew $63.8 million during the fourth quarter and $211.5 million for the year, each representing a nearly 30% annualized growth rate.

Noninterest bearing deposits grew $7.9 million , or 17% annualized, for the quarter and $63.5 million , or 49% over the prior year end.

Net interest income increased $315 thousand to $9.0 million , a 14% annualized increase over the prior quarter. Net interest margin was 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.27% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased by the many accomplishments our team achieved in 2022 to positively impact the lives of our employees, clients, communities and shareholders, including tremendous balance sheet and revenue growth, expansion of our presence in the Delaware Valley Region, a successful core technology conversion, and successful initial public offering and Nasdaq listing, all while remaining disciplined to maintain strong credit quality and operational excellence as we navigate an uncertain national economy." He continued, "We believe we have built a strong foundation with a solid and scalable infrastructure and talented community bankers that positions our Company for continued and even greater success in this new year."

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to $9.0 million compared to $8.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net interest margin was 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 3.51% for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin was the result of a 47 basis points increase in cost of funds due to increased deposit costs and borrowings, partially offset by a 29 basis points increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets was primarily due to the increase of the average yield on loans of 37 basis points, to 4.90% during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income decreased from $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $508 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting from a decline in gain on sale of loans due to a decreased volume in Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to $8.4 million compared to $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase included $973 thousand in nonrecurring charges relating to the core system conversion as well as the accrual of accelerated retirement benefits resulting from the merger with GNB Financial. Increased salary and employee benefits expenses included a $112 thousand additional paid-time-off (PTO) accrual expense in connection with the core system conversion, as well as an increased incentive compensation accrual due to conversion-related bonuses and the achievement of year end performance objectives.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income before provision for loan losses increased $16.9 million to $33.0 million compared to $16.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 3.39% compared to 3.07% for the prior year. Noninterest income experienced 38% growth year-over-year to $3.0 million for 2022 from $2.1 million in 2021 primarily due to increased gain on sale of loans following the Bank's successful introduction of SBA lending.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.164 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $1.145 billion at September 30, 2022 and $932.8 million at December 31, 2021. Deposits and net loans as of December 31, 2022 totaled $946.8 million and $923.2 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $951.7 million and $859.4 million, respectively, at September 30, 2022 and $771.7 million and $711.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

Total loans increased $63.9 million from September 30, 2022 to December 31, 2022, or 29.3% annualized, with the average commercial loan size during the fourth quarter of 2022 of approximately $550,000.

As a result of the Bank's strategic decision to delay certain deposit gathering initiatives during the critical period surrounding the core system conversion in the fourth quarter, year-end deposits experienced a slight decrease from September 30, 2022 to December 31, 2022. However, average deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $35.2 million to $934.6 million compared to $899.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, driven primarily by a $28.7 million increase in average noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Given increased volatility in deposits due to additional clients utilizing excess liquidity and market competition amid rising rates, the Bank increased Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings to provide additional liquidity to meet the credit needs of clients. As a result, other borrowings increased to $20.9 million at December 31, 2022.

Total assets and net loans at December 31, 2022 increased to $1.164 billion and $923.2 million, respectively, compared to $932.8 million and $711.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021, representing 29.7% growth in net loans and a 24.8% increase in total assets year over year. In addition, total deposits grew $175.1 million over the year, including a $63.5 million, or 49.2%, increase in noninterest bearing deposits.

Shareholders' equity increased from $136.9 million at September 30, 2022 to $138.6 million at December 31, 2022 due primarily to a $2.0 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of decreased unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities. Year-over-year, shareholders' equity increased $28.9 million due to net proceeds from the Company's Initial Public Offering and an increase in retained earnings, partially offset by a $8.2 million accumulated other comprehensive loss recognized during the year due to the rising interest rate environment in 2022.

Asset Quality

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's non-performing assets were $2.5 million, representing 0.21% of total assets. Non-performing assets at December 31, 2022 excluded purchased credit impaired loans with a balance of $2.5 million.

The allowance for loan losses measured 0.50% of total loans, or approximately 0.78% of the non-purchased portfolio, at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.53% of total loans, or approximately 0.89% of the non-purchased portfolio, at September 30, 2022. The total of the allowance for loan losses and the credit fair value adjustment made to loans acquired in the GNB Financial merger equaled $9.7 million or approximately 1.04% of the combined portfolio at December 31, 2022.

Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of December 31, 2022. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio increased to 12.89% and 12.41%, respectively, at December 31, 2022 from 11.55% and 11.04% at September 30, 2022, respectively. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 9.02%2 at December 31, 2022.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)















































December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)



















ASSETS



















Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$ 4,209

$ 8,711

$ 7,563

$ 6,425

$ 8,620 Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

25,802

66,085

55,433

102,704

13,970 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 30,011

$ 74,796

$ 62,996

$ 109,129

$ 22,590 Certificates of deposit with other banks

5,623

8,358

11,088

12,828

12,828 Securities available for sale, at fair value

78,813

78,698

85,756

93,202

103,783 Securities held to maturity

31,822

32,571

28,816

5,000

— Loans held for sale

—

—

—

4,074

3,860 Loans receivable, gross

927,871

863,969

790,406

731,061

714,816 Allowance for Loan Losses

(4,666)

(4,569)

(3,890)

(3,443)

(3,152) Loans receivable, net

923,205

859,400

786,516

727,618

711,664 Investments in restricted bank stock

3,377

3,327

2,567

3,612

2,685 Premises and equipment, net

6,743

9,087

7,915

5,253

5,289 Right-of-Use Asset – Premises

10,219

8,920

4,513

4,605

4,680 Bank-owned life insurance

19,244

19,127

19,012

18,898

18,787 Goodwill and other intangible assets

36,894

36,955

37,020

37,085

37,152 Deferred tax asset

5,619

6,378

5,777

5,092

4,038 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

12,084

7,256

7,909

9,280

5,407 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,163,654

$ 1,144,873

$ 1,059,885

$ 1,035,676

$ 932,763 LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Demand, noninterest bearing

$ 192,773

$ 184,857

$ 184,345

$ 165,228

$ 129,243 Interest bearing

753,999

766,853

718,028

696,942

642,422 Total deposits

946,772

951,710

902,373

862,170

771,665 Other Borrowings

20,938

—

1,639

36,117

19,814 Subordinated Debt

40,484

40,526

40,585

20,653

20,696 Operating Lease Liabilities

10,219

8,921

4,513

4,606

4,680 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

6,688

6,774

6,004

5,790

6,285 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,025,101

1,007,931

955,114

929,336

823,140 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Preferred stock

—

—

—

—

— Common stock

149

149

99

99

99 Surplus

117,709

117,698

83,070

82,930

82,910 Retained earnings

27,100

27,525

26,491

25,623

24,836 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(6,405)

(8,430)

(4,889)

(2,312)

1,778 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

138,553

136,942

104,771

106,340

109,623 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,163,654

$ 1,144,873

$ 1,059,885

$ 1,035,676

$ 932,763 Common shares outstanding

14,939,640

14,939,640

9,838,435

9,826,435

9,826,435

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)























































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021





12/31/2022

12/31/2021 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)























INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME























Loans receivable, including fees

$ 11,109

$ 9,410

$ 7,286





$ 36,396

$ 15,924 Other

1,097

1,170

651





3,868

2,572 Total interest and dividend income

12,206

10,580

7,937





40,264

18,496 INTEREST EXPENSE























Deposits

2,465

1,389

621





5,337

2,091 Other Borrowings

335

82

25





441

50 Subordinated Debt

421

439

212





1,501

249 Total interest expense

3,221

1,910

858





7,279

2,390 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR

LOAN LOSSES

8,985

8,670

7,079





32,985

16,106 Provision for loan losses

100

515

100





1,290

648 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

LOAN LOSSES

8,885

8,155

6,979





31,695

15,458 NONINTEREST INCOME























Service charges on deposit accounts

188

216

216





832

733 Bank-owned life insurance

116

156

77





497

253 Net realized gains on the sales of debt securities, available for sale

—

—

74





13

74 Gain on sale of loans

—

420

—





753

316 Other

204

249

214





862

763 Total noninterest income

508

1,041

581





2,957

2,139 NONINTEREST EXPENSE























Salaries and employee benefits

4,612

4,234

3,602





16,224

6,999 Occupancy

616

596

406





2,119

913 Equipment and data processing

751

666

537





2,609

1,340 Professional fees

371

330

421





1,236

685 FDIC insurance

157

141

81





640

231 Bank Shares Tax

201

201

174





786

434 Merger & system conversion related expenses

973

—

616





973

4,584 Other

764

877

957





3,245

2,311 Total noninterest expense

8,445

7,045

6,794





27,832

17,497 Income before income tax (benefit) expense

948

2,151

766





6,820

100 Income tax (benefit) expense

252

379

(22)





1,222

(189) NET INCOME

$ 696

$ 1,772

$ 788





$ 5,598

$ 289

























EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC

$ 0.05

$ 0.17

$ 0.08





$ 0.49

$ 0.04 EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED

$ 0.05

$ 0.17

$ 0.08





$ 0.49

$ 0.04 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING,























BASIC

14,939,640

10,590,079

9,822,273





11,310,386

6,879,658 DILUTED

14,939,640

10,590,079

10,178,487





11,310,386

7,250,463

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended ('Dollars In Thousands)

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Operating Highlights



















Net Income

$ 696

$ 1,772

$ 788

$ 5,598

$ 289 Net Interest Income

8,985

8,670

7,079

32,985

16,106 Provision for Loan Losses

100

515

100

1,290

648 Non-Interest Income

508

1,041

581

2,957

2,139 Non-Interest Expense

8,445

7,045

6,794

27,832

17,497 Earnings per Share, Basic

0.05

0.17

0.08

0.49

0.04 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)

0.10

0.17

0.12

0.56

0.56 Earnings per Share, Diluted

0.05

0.17

0.08

0.49

0.04 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)

0.10

0.17

0.12

0.56

0.53





















Selected Operating Ratios



















Net Interest Margin

3.36 %

3.51 %

3.27 %

3.39 %

3.07 % Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")

0.24 %

0.65 %

0.33 %

0.53 %

0.05 % Adjusted ROA2

0.50 %

0.65 %

0.51 %

0.60 %

0.68 % Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")

2.02 %

6.48 %

3.14 %

5.22 %

0.56 % Adjusted ROE2

4.24 %

6.48 %

4.90 %

5.93 %

7.52 % Efficiency Ratio

88.96 %

72.55 %

88.69 %

77.44 %

95.90 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3

78.71 %

72.55 %

81.44 %

74.76 %

71.06 % Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets

0.17 %

0.36 %

0.24 %

0.28 %

0.37 % Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets

2.90 %

2.60 %

2.84 %

2.63 %

3.07 %















































12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021 Financial Condition Data



















Total Assets

$ 1,163,654

$ 1,144,873

$ 1,059,885

$ 1,035,676

$ 932,763 Loans Receivable, Net

923,205

859,400

786,516

727,618

711,664





















Noninterest-bearing Deposits

192,773

184,857

184,345

165,228

129,243 Interst-bearing Deposits

753,999

766,853

718,028

696,942

642,422 Total Deposits

946,772

951,710

902,373

862,170

771,665





















Selected Balance Sheet Ratios



















Total Capital Ratio1

12.89 %

11.55 %

12.42 %

11.14 %

11.50 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

12.41 %

11.04 %

11.94 %

10.67 %

11.02 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

12.41 %

11.04 %

11.94 %

10.67 %

11.02 % Leverage Ratio1

10.93 %

9.74 %

10.10 %

8.71 %

8.85 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4 9.02 %

9.02 %

6.62 %

6.94 %

8.09 % Tangible Book Value per Share5

$ 6.80

$ 6.69

$ 6.89

$ 7.05

$ 7.38





















Asset Quality Data



















Non-performing Assets

$ 2,500

$ 1,979

$ 1,494

$ 1,246

$ 1,396 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.21 %

0.17 %

0.14 %

0.12 %

0.15 % Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

0.27 %

0.23 %

0.19 %

0.17 %

0.20 % Allowance for Loan Losses ("AFLL")

$ 4,666

$ 4,569

$ 3,890

$ 3,443

$ 3,152 AFLL to Total Loans

0.50 %

0.53 %

0.49 %

0.47 %

0.44 % AFLL to Nonperforming Assets

186.64 %

230.87 %

260.37 %

276.32 %

225.79 %



(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital (2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterst expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interst Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 42,925

$ 227

2.10 %

$ 51,293

$ 15

0.12 % Securities























Taxable (1)

80,842

567

2.78 %

74,022

290

1.55 % Tax-Exempt

37,169

384

4.10 %

47,027

438

3.70 % Total Securities

118,011

951

3.20 %

121,049

728

2.39 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

160,936

1,178

2.90 %

172,342

743

1.71 % Total Loans (3)

899,028

11,109

4.90 %

686,589

7,286

4.21 % Total Earning Assets

1,059,964

12,287

4.60 %

858,931

8,029

3.71 % Other Assets

94,628









89,829







Total Assets

$ 1,154,592









$ 948,760







Interest bearing demand

$ 278,816

$ 808

1.15 %

$ 218,173

$ 234

0.43 % Money market demand

245,154

966

1.56 %

206,482

125

0.24 % Time deposits

211,090

691

1.30 %

191,411

262

0.54 % Total Borrowings

68,160

756

4.40 %

49,917

237

1.88 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

803,220

3,221

1.59 %

665,983

858

0.51 % Non Int Bearing Deposits

199,556









171,885







Total Cost of Funds

$ 1,002,776

$ 3,221

1.27 %

$ 837,868

$ 858

0.41 % Other Liabilities

14,864









11,308







Total Liabilities

$ 1,017,640









$ 849,176







Shareholders' Equity

$ 136,952









$ 99,584







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,154,592









$ 948,760







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





9,066

3.01 %





7,171

3.20 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(81)









(92)



Net Interest Income





$ 8,985









$ 7,079



Net Interest Margin









3.36 %









3.27 %



(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interst Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 42,925

$ 227

2.10 %

$ 30,630

$ 157

2.03 % Securities























Taxable (1)

80,842

567

2.78 %

86,330

745

3.42 % Tax-Exempt

37,169

384

4.10 %

39,258

339

3.43 % Total Securities

118,011

951

3.20 %

125,588

1,084

3.42 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

160,936

1,178

2.90 %

156,218

1,241

3.15 % Total Loans (3)

899,028

11,109

4.90 %

824,309

9,410

4.53 % Total Earning Assets

1,059,964

12,287

4.60 %

980,527

10,651

4.31 % Other Assets

94,628









93,116







Total Assets

$ 1,154,592









$ 1,073,643







Interest bearing demand

$ 278,816

$ 808

1.15 %

$ 278,637

$ 400

0.57 % Money market demand

245,154

966

1.56 %

244,107

568

0.92 % Time deposits

211,090

691

1.30 %

205,792

421

0.81 % Total Borrowings

68,160

756

4.40 %

52,562

521

3.93 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

803,220

3,221

1.59 %

781,098

1,910

0.97 % Non Int Bearing Deposits

199,556









170,863







Total Cost of Funds

$ 1,002,776

$ 3,221

1.27 %

$ 951,961

$ 1,910

0.80 % Other Liabilities

14,864









13,243







Total Liabilities

$ 1,017,640









$ 965,204







Shareholders' Equity

$ 136,952









$ 108,439







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,154,592









$ 1,073,643







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





9,066

3.01 %





8,741

3.34 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(81)









(71)



Net Interest Income





$ 8,985









$ 8,670



Net Interest Margin









3.36 %









3.51 %



(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interst Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 56,783

$ 533

0.94 %

$ 35,279

$ 381

1.08 % Securities























Taxable (1)

78,629

2,175

2.77 %

73,960

939

1.27 % Tax-Exempt

40,388

1,468

3.63 %

44,719

1,585

3.54 % Total Securities

119,017

3,643

3.06 %

118,679

2,524

2.13 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

175,800

4,176

2.38 %

153,958

2,905

1.89 % Total Loans (3)

795,908

36,396

4.57 %

369,849

15,924

4.31 % Total Earning Assets

971,708

40,572

4.18 %

523,807

18,829

3.59 % Other Assets

88,485









46,615







Total Assets

$ 1,060,193









$ 570,422







Interest bearing demand

$ 271,681

$ 1,713

0.63 %

$ 175,133

$ 1,034

0.59 % Money market demand

229,979

1,911

0.83 %

112,511

198

0.18 % Time deposits

205,636

1,713

0.83 %

110,928

859

0.77 % Total Borrowings

55,980

1,942

3.47 %

14,881

299

2.01 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

763,276

7,279

0.95 %

413,453

2,390

0.58 % Non Int Bearing Deposits

173,938









99,747







Total Cost of Funds

$ 937,214

$ 7,279

0.78 %

$ 513,200

$ 2,390

0.47 % Other Liabilities

15,806









5,965







Total Liabilities

$ 953,020









$ 519,165







Shareholders' Equity

$ 107,173









$ 51,257







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,060,193









$ 570,422







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





33,293

3.22 %





16,439

3.01 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(308)









(333)



Net Interest Income





$ 32,985









$ 16,106



Net Interest Margin









3.39 %









3.07 %



(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Agriculture loans

$ 15,591

$ 13,977

$ 7,710

$ 8,111

$ 9,341 Commercial loans

103,874

97,542

88,452

94,114

98,604 Paycheck Protection Program

("PPP") loans

881

933

2,527

10,586

23,774 Commercial real estate loans

540,914

482,367

435,588

353,559

338,749 Residential real estate loans

250,832

251,832

241,401

252,158

231,302 Consumer and other loans

10,057

11,929

8,689

6,359

7,087 Municipal loans

5,466

5,404

5,814

6,193

6,182



927,615

863,984

790,181

731,080

715,039 Deferred costs (fees)

256

(15)

225

(19)

(223) Total loans receivable

$ 927,871

$ 863,969

$ 790,406

$ 731,061

$ 714,816

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)

















December 31, 2022 (In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized

Losses

Fair

Value Available for Sale:











Small Business Administration loan pools

$ 858

$ (15)

$ 843 Obligations of state and political subdivisions

44,189

(4,020)

40,169 Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

41,873

(4,072)

37,801



$ 86,920

$ (8,107)

$ 78,813 Held to Maturity:











Corporate debentures

$ 14,993

$ (994)

$ 13,999 Structured mortgage-backed securities

16,829

(748)

16,081



$ 31,822

$ (1,742)

$ 30,080

















December 31, 2021 (In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized Gains

(Losses)

Fair

Value Available for Sale:











Small Business Administration loan pools

$ 1,099

$ (15)

$ 1,084 Obligations of state and political subdivisions

46,115

2,367

48,482 Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

54,239

(22)

54,217



$ 101,453

$ 2,330

$ 103,783

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30, 2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 192,773

$ 184,857

$ 184,345

$ 165,228

$ 129,243 Demand, interest-bearing

254,478

305,934

269,493

269,222

256,258 Money market and savings

228,048

266,743

235,411

224,673

205,843 Time deposits, $250 and over 46,116

39,123

55,507

55,514

56,266 Time deposits, other

225,357

155,053

157,617

147,533

124,055



$ 946,772

$ 951,710

$ 902,373

$ 862,170

$ 771,665











































Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30, 2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 199,556

$ 170,863

$ 152,691

$ 131,841

$ 171,885 Demand, interest-bearing

278,816

278,637

270,844

258,140

218,173 Money market and savings

245,154

244,107

224,483

215,410

206,482 Time deposits

211,090

205,792

211,033

194,897

191,411



$ 934,616

$ 899,399

$ 859,051

$ 800,288

$ 787,951

Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Net income $ 696

$ 1,772

$ 788

$ 5,598

$ 289 Average assets 1,154,592

1,073,643

948,760

1,060,193

570,422 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.24 %

0.65 %

0.33 %

0.53 %

0.05 % Net income 696

1,772

788

5,598

289 Net gains on sale of securities -

-

(74)

(13)

(74) Tax effect at 21% -

-

16

3

16 Merger & system conversion related expenses 973

-

616

973

4,584 Tax effect at 21% (204)

-

(129)

(204)

(963) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,465

1,772

1,217

6,357

3,852 Average assets 1,154,592

1,073,643

948,760

1,060,193

570,422 Adjusted return on average assets

(annualized)

(Non-GAAP) 0.50 %

0.65 %

0.51 %

0.60 %

0.68 %

Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Net income $ 696

$ 1,772

$ 788

$ 5,598

$ 289 Average shareholders' equity 136,952

108,439

99,584

107,173

51,257 Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 2.02 %

6.48 %

3.14 %

5.22 %

0.56 % Net income 696

1,772

788

5,598

289 Net gains on sale of securities -

-

(74)

(13)

(74) Tax effect at 21% -





16

3

16 Merger & system conversion related expenses 973

-

616

973

4,584 Tax effect at 21% (204)

-

(129)

(204)

(963) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,465

1,772

1,217

6,357

3,852 Average shareholders' equity 136,952

108,439

99,584

107,173

51,257 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

(Non-GAAP) 4.24 %

6.48 %

4.90 %

5.93 %

7.52 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021 GAAP-based efficiency ratio 88.96 %

72.55 %

88.69 %

77.44 %

95.90 % Net interest income $ 8,985

$ 8,670

$ 7,079

$ 32,985

$ 16,106 Noninterest income 508

1,041

581

2,957

2,139 Less: net gains on sales of securities -

-

74

13

74 Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP) 9,493

9,711

7,586

35,929

18,171 Total noninterest expense 8,445

7,045

6,794

27,832

17,497 Less: Merger & system conversion related expenses 973

-

616

973

4,584 Adjusted non-interest expense 7,472

7,045

6,178

26,859

12,913 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) 78.71 %

72.55 %

81.44 %

74.76 %

71.06 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 12/31/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021 GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic $ 0.05

$ 0.17

$ 0.08

$ 0.49

$ 0.04 GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted $ 0.05

$ 0.17

$ 0.08

$ 0.49

$ 0.04 Net Income $ 696

$ 1,772

$ 788

$ 5,598

$ 289 Net gains on sale of securities -

-

(74)

(13)

(74) Tax effect at 21% -

-

16

3

16 Merger & system conversion related expenses 973

-

616

973

4,584 Tax effect at 21% (204)

-

(129)

(204)

(963) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,465

1,772

1,217

6,357

3,852 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.10

$ 0.17

$ 0.12

$ 0.56

$ 0.56 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.10

$ 0.17

$ 0.12

$ 0.56

$ 0.53

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value



12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021 Tangible Common Equity

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data) Total shareholders' equity

$ 138,553

$ 136,942

$ 104,771

$ 106,340

$ 109,623 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,512) Other intangible assets

(1,052)

(1,113)

(1,178)

(1,243)

(1,310) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 101,659

$ 99,987

$ 67,751

$ 69,255

$ 72,801 Common shares outstanding

14,939,640

14,939,640

9,838,435

9,826,435

9,826,435 Book value per common share

$ 9.27

$ 9.17

$ 10.65

$ 10.82

$ 11.16 Tangible book value per common share

(Non-GAAP)

$ 6.80

$ 6.69

$ 6.89

$ 7.05

$ 7.41 Tangible Assets



















Total assets

$ 1,163,654

$ 1,144,873

$ 1,059,885

$ 1,035,676

$ 932,763 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,512) Other intangible assets

(1,052)

(1,113)

(1,178)

(1,243)

(1,310) Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 1,126,760

$ 1,107,918

$ 1,022,865

$ 998,591

$ 895,941 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (Non-GAAP)

9.02 %

9.02 %

6.62 %

6.94 %

8.13 %

