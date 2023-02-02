UScellular Extends Commitment to Help Youth Stay Connected

More than $25 Million Pledged by Company Since 2021 for After School Access Project

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After donating more than $12 million in wireless hotspots and connectivity to nonprofit organizations in 2022, UScellular is extending its commitment to help connect youth in 2023 with up to $13 million in new funding to address the homework gap in the United States. The company's initiative, After School Access Project, provides mobile hotspots and two years of service to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended and offers safe internet access for homework and education.

The donations of hotspots and service through After School Access Project will help up to 50,000 youth get the connectivity they need to continue learning outside of the school day.

"For the second year running, we are thrilled to continue our commitment to help bridge the digital divide – connecting more youth in our local communities to what matters most," said Laurent Therivel, president and CEO of UScellular. "The nonprofits who support unserved youth are the real heroes in the fight to end the digital divide. We encourage more organizations to apply for this program and help us bring reliable wireless internet access to youth across America."

After School Access Project was started in 2021 in response to the "homework gap" among youth who lack access to reliable internet outside the classroom. To date, the company has donated more than 10,500 hotspots and service, a value of $12.8 million, through this initiative.

The initiative has supported more than 100 organizations, including YWCA USA, which received nearly 4,000 hotspots to help connect more than 15,000 youth to ensure they have internet access at their local YWCA and at home. "The access to internet through these hotspots has been a valuable resource for our students, families and communities," said Margaret Mitchell, chief executive officer of YWCA USA. "The possibilities to discover, grow and pursue more educational opportunities seem endless with access to this technology."

Nonprofit organizations who meet the following criteria are welcomed to apply at afterschoolaccessproject.com:

Certified 501c3 nonprofit organizations

Operate within UScellular's service area

Focused on kindergarten through 12 th grade

Not a school or government entity

UScellular is focused on addressing gaps in STEM education and is committed to connecting more than 200,000 of tomorrow's innovators each year with the resources they need today to help shape future opportunities. Since 2009, UScellular has invested more than $35 million in monetary donations, technology resources and countless experiences to nonprofit organizations across the country.

For more information about UScellular's corporate social responsibility initiatives, visit https://newsroom.uscellular.com/community/

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2024. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com.

