Eye Care Leaders Offering Free iMedicWare™ Upgrade to Integrity™ EHR Customers

Free upgrade plan to strengthen customer experience

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Care Leaders announces plans to offer Integrity™ EHR customers free upgrades to iMedicWare™, its industry-leading, cloud-based, CURES Act-compliant software. iMedicWare™ contains not only leading EMR functions and features, but also additional modules for practice management, optical and ASC. The free upgrades are part of a plan to consolidate the two software products to invest additional resources in customer experience and continuous technical improvements.

(PRNewswire)

"This upgrade will allow us to deliver the best experience to our Integrity™ customers at no additional cost - no upgrade fees; no increased monthly fees; no new training fees," CEO Sophie Turrell said. "Even with the improvements offered by technology upgrades, we know that a change in the short term can be uncomfortable. That is why we are offering 1:1 support from our migration team and working to ensure that customers can keep their current practice management system if they wish."

For any questions about the free iMedicWare™ upgrade for Integrity customers, please contact James Shin at james.shin@eyecareleaders.com.

ABOUT EYE CARE LEADERS

Eye Care Leaders provides a suite of industry-leading software specifically geared towards ophthalmology and optometry practices. With solutions for EMR, practice management, surgical, MIPS reporting and more, Eye Care Leaders is a one-stop shop for eye care specialists and their patients.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eye Care Leaders