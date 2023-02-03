Pre-Order for S.H.Figuarts SON GOHAN BEAST will Start

TOKYO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero," SON GOHAN BEAST joins TAMASHII NATIONS symbolic action figure brand S.H.Figuarts.

It perfectly captures his voluminous hairstyle and shredded clothing. Numerous optional parts are in the set including effect parts of "Makankosappo: Special Beam Cannon". It is available only at PREMIUM BANDAI USA with limited quantities and order term.

The Pre-Order will start from Feb 2nd 2023 8:00PM(EST) with Free Shipping of S.H.Figuarts 15th Anniversary Campaign(Only at USA).

Also Free Shipping Coupon campaign(Limited Time Only) for coming pre-order S.H.Figuarts ORANGE PICCOLO is offered.

Check more details at S.H.Figuarts SON GOHAN BEAST at PREMIUM BANDAI USA.

S.H.Figuarts SON GOHAN BEAST

Price : US$ 65.00 (Free Shipping Cost only at PREMIUM BANDAI USA)

Pre-Order Start : Feb.2 2023 8:00PM(EST)

Delivery : Aug.2023

Pre-Order at PREMIUM BANDAI USA : https://p-bandai.com/us/item/N2668603001001?utm_source=release&utm_medium=prn_ad_rl&utm_campaign=2023/02/03_collecters_dragonball

*Due to the limited production run, we will stop accepting applications for reservations once the quantity available is fulfilled.

S.H.Figuarts 15th Anniversary Campaign

Campaign 1 : Free Shipping for S.H.Figuarts SON GOHAN BEAST

Feb.2 2023 8:00PM(EST) ~ Until Pre-order limit reached

Campaign 2 : Free Shipping Coupon for S.H.Figuarts ORANGE PICCOLO

Feb.2 2023 8:00PM(EST) ~ Feb.28 11:59PM (EST)

Campaign Page : https://p-bandai.com/us/cont/campaign/dragonball-cp06?utm_source=release&utm_medium=prn_ad_rl&utm_campaign=2023/02/03_collecters_dragonball

About Premium Bandai USA

PREMIUM BANDAI is BANDAI's official online store. From figures and jewelry to items ripped straight out of anime you love, PREMIUM BANDAI has high-quality merchandise that will set your heart ablaze. Moreover, the majority of PREMIUM BANDAI items are limited-time, limited-run, and pre-order-only. You can't get them anywhere else!

About BANDAI SPIRITS

BANDAI SPIRITS, a BANDAI NAMCO Group company, was established in 2018 to expand products and services among BANDAI's mature fan base worldwide. In 2019, BANDAI SPIRITS and BANPRESTO merged, enabling the provision of a diverse range of products and services to mature fans and further accelerating the pace of business growth overseas. For more information, visit bandaispirits.co.jp .

