Qiming Venture Partners' portfolio company LanzaTech Lists on Nasdaq

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LanzaTech NZ, Inc. ("LanzaTech"), an innovative leader in carbon capture and transformation and a Qiming Venture Partners portfolio company, listed on Nasdaq on Feb 10 Beijing time, following the completion of its business combination with AMCI Acquisition Corp. II ("AMCI"), a special purpose acquisition company. The combined company will operate as LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA). It issued at $10.00/share representing a market cap of $2 billion.

As LanzaTech's early investor, Qiming led the company's series B round of financing in 2010 and followed on its Series C and D rounds. The successful listing is Qiming's 4th IPO in 2023 and first SPAC IPO.

LanzaTech is a pioneer in using nature-based carbon refining technology to transform waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging that people use in their daily lives. Through licensing and co-development collaboration models, LanzaTech partnered with Shougang Group and launched the world's first commercial carbon refining plant at the Jingtang Steel Mill in Caofeidian in Hebei Province, China in 2018, and have subsequently added two commercial plants operating in China, with total production of over 47 million gallons of fuel grade ethanol and mitigation of over 240,000 tons of CO2. There are 14 additional plants being developed worldwide, 12 of which are commercial-scale and two are demo-scale.

As sustainability becoming a global consensus, more companies are pledging carbon-neutral or zero-carbon goals, and environment-conscious consumer market is growing rapidly. LanzaTech partnered with major brands such as Lululemon, Total and L'Oreal, and Unilever to deliver world's first sustainable packaging and materials leveraging captured carbon emissions instead of fossil fuels, supporting and creating a more sustainable future.

"The successful IPO marks a new milestone for LanzaTech. We look forward to more success by LanzaTech's cutting-edge technology solution to help achieve green manufacturing and carbon neutrality goals." Said Gary Rieschel, Founding Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners.

