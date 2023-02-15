Supplemental Health Care Creates NBNA Scholarships to Address the Nursing Shortage

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is honored to continue its philanthropic partnership with the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) by announcing $25,000 in scholarship opportunities for NBNA members pursuing Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees.

SHC hopes to combat the ongoing nursing shortage with scholarships to support NBNA members pursuing BSN degrees

Through the creation of NBNA scholarships, SHC hopes to combat the ongoing nursing shortage, support culturally congruent care in communities across the U.S., and provide better, higher-paying career options for nurses. The current focus of these scholarships will be to support licensed practical/vocational nurses (LPNs/LVNs) and individuals with an Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) continuing their education.

According to the 2020 National Nursing Workforce Survey conducted by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN), only 6.7% of RNs identified as Black/African-American despite representing over 13% of the total U.S. population in the 2020 census. This underrepresentation presents an opportunity to welcome new nurses to help address the national nursing shortage and improve patient outcomes in their communities.

NBNA is one of the most enduring nursing associations in the country, and SHC is proud to support its mission of promoting greater diversity and inclusion in the nursing profession through professional and educational development. SHC hopes to encourage more nurses to successfully enter and stay in the nursing field with these NBNA scholarship opportunities.

Supplemental Health Care is committed to creating a positive impact for the many professionals, healthcare facilities, and communities that it serves. Through its continued partnership with NBNA and the creation of these new scholarship opportunities, SHC hopes to create a more inclusive and accessible healthcare community for all.

About the National Black Nurses Association

Through their network of 111 local chapters, the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) provides continuing education, scholarships, mentorship, sponsorship and research opportunities for aspiring and experienced nurses. The organization serves as a bridge between academic institutions, nursing leadership, practice and community-based settings by facilitating forums for dialogue, advocacy, service and professional growth through its vast network of community, professional, faith-based and health industry partners.

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is a leading healthcare staffing provider that connects caring healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling to better serve patients and students. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive.

Media Contact:

Geoff Staub

gstaub@shccares.com

770-729-4302 | Ext: 31012

