Jacobs Completes Issuance of $500 Million in Sustainability-Linked Bonds

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) today announced that it closed an inaugural offering of $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2033 under its newly published Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework. The Framework was developed as a crucial element of Jacobs' PlanBeyond 2.0℠ sustainable business strategy launched in the summer of 2021 and is a key milestone in further incorporating sustainability into the company's financing strategy.

The interest rates payable on the bonds are tied to Jacobs' commitment to increase gender diversity in leadership positions, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, each as described in the Framework. Aligned with its purpose to create a more connected, sustainable world, Jacobs' environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts are core to the company's values and culture and this offering further establishes Jacobs as a sustainability leader.

Jacobs CFO Kevin Berryman said, "As part of our PlanBeyond 2.0 business strategy, we developed six Sustainable Business Objectives to sit at the heart of our company strategy, and this offering, which follows the refinancing of our credit facilities as sustainability-linked loans, was the next step in our journey. This new Framework demonstrates our commitment to incorporating inclusion, innovation and inspiration into the very fabric of the company, defining our aspirations for how we as an organization and as individuals can each play a part in creating a sustainable future for all."

Jacobs published the Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework, and commissioned S&P Global Ratings to issue a Second Party Opinion on the Framework's alignment to the Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles. The bonds have been issued by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and unconditionally guaranteed by Jacobs. The net proceeds are being used to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under Jacobs' revolving credit facility.

BofA Securities, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BNP Paribas Securities Corp. and TD Securities (USA) LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering and BofA Securities, Inc. also acted as Sustainability Structuring Agent for the offering.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes or any other securities, nor will there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the senior notes or any other securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by calling BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322 (toll-free), Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll free at (800)-645-3751 or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll-free at (866) 718-1649. An electronic copy may also be obtained at www.sec.gov.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the timing of the award of projects and funding, and potential changes to the amounts provided for, under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the impact of a possible recession or economic downturn on our results, prospects and opportunities, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or future pandemics, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Item 2 – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A – Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q,as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

