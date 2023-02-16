Lukka Acquires Web3 Start-up and Accelerates DeFi Roadmap

Lukka's acquisition will enable expanded DeFi data management

capabilities and on-chain data coverage as they accelerate their

ability to serve evolving customer needs.

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lukka, the leading institutional crypto asset data and data management provider, announced today that it has acquired the Web3 blockchain analytics capability, Venato. As part of the acquisition, Lukka is bringing in Venato's R&D and Engineering team with deep blockchain, Web3, and decentralized finance (DeFi) development experience to further build out existing capabilities and integrate it with existing Lukka products.

Lukka's acquisition of Venato's capability and employees allows Lukka to have access to an intelligent framework to tag and identify DeFi transactions, an analytical engine with innovative profit and loss tracking, as well as a search and aggregate feature for blockchain transactions. By acquiring Venato, Lukka can provide further clarity to its DeFi data sets, enabling more advanced risk processes supporting its current data collection and reporting capabilities because of the 90+ protocols Venato supports.

"This acquisition marks an important milestone for Lukka. It will allow us to further grow our Web3 and decentralized capabilities, as well as strengthen our commitment to provide innovative and secure solutions for our customers. We are excited about the potential this partnership brings and look forward to the opportunities it presents for our business and the industry as a whole." - Kinga Bosse, Global CFO of Lukka

The acceleration of institutional demand for reporting that touches both on-chain and off-chain data sources continues to drive significant transaction volumes across the ecosystem while creating complexities in the middle and back-offices of businesses. Lukka will continue to grow its on-chain services to meet the needs of its institutional customer base worldwide. Lukka is a global company with offices around the world, including Zug, Switzerland, and Singapore, allowing them to offer best-in-class technology wherever its customers need them.

About Lukka

Founded in 2014, Lukka serves the most risk mature businesses in the world with institutional data and software solutions. Lukka bridges the gap between the complexities of blockchain data and traditional business needs. Its customers include both Traditional and Crypto Asset Exchanges and Trading desks, CPA & Accounting Firms, Fund and Financial Auditors, Fund Administrators, Miners, Protocols, individuals, and any other businesses interacting with crypto assets. All of Lukka's products are created with institutional standards, including AICPA SOC Controls and ISO standards, which focus on accuracy and completeness. Lukka is a global company headquartered in the United States.

For information about Lukka, visit https://lukka.tech/

