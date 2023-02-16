PharmaForce International: Key EU5 Immunology Companies Experienced an Increase in Medical Personnel in 2022

READING, Pa., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International (PFI) recently completed a study that benchmarks the leading Immunology sales and marketing organizations in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Published in November 2022, the report focuses on key companies promoting products across the Dermatology, Rheumatology, and Gastroenterology areas. The report covered many trends that occurred in the market since the previous Immunology report. One key finding, in particular, was the increase in Immunology dedicated Medical Personnel.

Since the previous Immunology report that was published in 2021, there has been an increase in Medical personnel across all 5 countries. France had over a 35% increase in the total number of medical personnel since the last report. Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom all had over a 20% total increase in medical personnel. While Italy had almost a 10% increase in their total medical personnel.

John Cochrane, the Project Manager for Germany at PFI, states that "The reasoning behind these increases in medical personnel is because new products and new indications were being introduced to the market."

"In Germany, the Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs) are allowed to speak about not-yet-approved medicines, but sales representatives are not. Therefore, when new products are anticipating approval, companies will increase their number of MSLs in order to inform physicians about this," says Cochrane.

Among the key profiled Immunology companies, all five countries had new Immunology products and indications approved in the market in 2021 and 2022. The United Kingdom experienced the most launches within one year, with six new products and 11 new indications launched.

In addition to the EU5, the Immunology benchmarking study has been conducted in the United States. The US Immunology report was published in December 2022. The 2023 updates for these reports are anticipated to be published in Q4 2023.

For more information on the reports mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer at Joyce.Wedemeyer@pharmaforceintl.com or by phone at 610-370-2906.

PharmaForce International (PFI) is a competitive intelligence firm with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. PFI has become the market leader in commercial operations benchmarking and competitive intelligence.

