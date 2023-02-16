Three Teams Managing More Than $600 Million Join Cetera Advisors LLC

Industry-leading teams depart OneAmerica to join Totus Wealth Management amid continued growth

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), an at-scale wealth hub that offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support and services, announced today that three teams managing approximately $610 million in assets under administration, as of January 30, 2023, have joined Cetera Advisors via Totus Wealth Management (Totus). Christopher Matheson, President & CEO of The Strategy Partners, Todd Clarke, Managing Director of Ensign Financial Partners, and Thomas "Ryan" Leggett, CEO of Anchor Financial Group, have joined Totus from OneAmerica Securities.

"Changing firm affiliation is a big decision for any advisor, and we're honored that Christopher, Todd, and Thomas made the decision to join Totus and Cetera," said Jim Starnes, president and CEO of Totus. "With Cetera's high-touch marketing resources and technology, our team serves more clients across a wide geographic footprint. We are excited to work together with these top advisors and their teams in growing their businesses and helping clients achieve their goals."

"As advisors across the industry continue to embrace the benefits of independence, we are thrilled to welcome these teams to Cetera and Totus," said John Pierce, Cetera's head of business development. "Our technology and growth resources will empower these advisors with the independence to best serve their clients and the tools to launch an expansive new chapter in their businesses. Advisors who affiliate with Cetera will never feel like just another number and we are confident these teams will thrive here for years to come."

Christopher Matheson * leads The Strategy Partners and joins Totus with $221 million in assets under administration through Cetera Advisors LLC, as of January 30, 2023 . Matheson offers full-service financial planning, insurance expertise, and business planning services. His distinct macroeconomic process helps clients understand financial concepts and dynamics, empowering them to build a personalized road map that balances growth potential with risk management.

Todd Clarke * leads Ensign Financial Partners, a family office style firm that manages approximately $218 million in assets under administration through Cetera Advisors LLC, as of January 30, 2023 . Clarke's experience includes financial, tax, legal, and insurance planning. His team works with many small- to medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis on the dental field. Clarke is the founder of the "Giving Can Be Fun" foundation, which helps educate clients on the possibilities of charitable giving.

Thomas "Ryan" Leggett * is CEO of Anchor Financial Group and has $171 million in assets under administration through Cetera Advisors LLC, as of January 30, 2023 , and more than 12 years of experience as a financial advisor. His experience spans across portfolio management for individuals and businesses, wide-ranging financial planning services, and pension consulting services.

Since its affiliation with Cetera Advisors LLC in May 2021, Totus has consistently grown its assets and advisors. In September 2022, Burrows Capital Advisors, a $3 billion AUA team led by industry veteran Don Burrows, joined Totus from Hilltop.

