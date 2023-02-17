Quintessential Celebrates 20th Anniversary

When Fine Wine is a Family Affair

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading wine importer, marketer and sales company, Quintessential is honored to be celebrating 20 years of fine wine and family. Launched in 2003 by two generations of the Kreps family, Quintessential was an early champion of multi-generational producers with rich stories and deeply expressive wines.

This family-focused business, created by Steve Sr. and Dennis Kreps, along with Steve Jr., combines 100 years of wine industry experience. In determining a mission, one they have remained steadfast to this day, they focused on what was quintessential to them as wine lovers:

Independent family-owned wineries that hold their heritage in high regard. Their vision was to showcase producers who share their passion for the product, place and people. Quintessential now partners with 27 families with 37 wineries.

Wines from across the world that are an authentic expression of their terroir. They sought to identify and present wines that shined from their respective regions. Today, the portfolio features wineries from 11 countries.

A global interest in quality-driven producers and styles for every palate and setting. They desired a portfolio that offered wine for everyone with authentic, family-focused stories.

Steve Kreps Sr. shares,"It has been a joy and privilege to have worked with so many family wineries since the inception of Quintessential. We've watched their children grow and take over the business." Dennis Kreps adds, "In Quintessential's next 20 years, we will keep growing our family-owned portfolio, which now includes some of the greatest multi-generational wine estates in the world, while always maintaining an eye towards quality-driven wines that focus on a familial ethos."

To commemorate this milestone, Quintessential will host a 20th Anniversary Grand Tasting in Napa, CA, where they are headquartered. The event, open to the wine trade and media, will present wines from Quintessential's portfolio with producers from around the globe in attendance.

The Essentials of Quintessentials

20 Years in Operation

27 Families

37 Wineries

11 Countries

463 SKUs

59% White, 37% Red, 3% Sparkling, 1% Rosé

50 States Covered

85 Employees

About Quintessential:

Based in Napa, California—Quintessential is a leading fine wine importer, marketer and sales company exclusively representing family-owned wineries. An early champion of multi-generational producers, Quintessential values expressions of celebrated terroir from around the world. Led by father and son, Steve Sr. and Dennis Kreps, the global portfolio now includes 27 dynamic families with 37 wineries.

About Teuwen:

Teuwen, an Evins Communications Company, is an award-winning food, wine and spirits public relations and marketing agency with insight and influence. A collaborative and creative team, authentic industry connections, and personalized approach to each client produces strategic, integrated programs across multiple touchpoints, with powerful results.

