AliveCor Announces the ITC's Limited Exclusion Order Against Apple Clears Presidential Review

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor, the global leader in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, today announced that the Final Determination ruling issued by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), which imposed a Limited Exclusion Order (LEO) and a cease and desist order on Apple Watches infringing on AliveCor patents, has cleared Presidential review. This is the Commission's first LEO against Apple to clear Presidential review, and sends a strong signal to innovative companies that their IP is protected within the legal framework.

The ITC's ruling in December affirmed that Apple infringed AliveCor's groundbreaking intellectual property. The LEO will go into effect upon favorable resolution of appeals in the case, including AliveCor's appeal of the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision.

"We applaud President Biden for upholding the ITC's ruling and holding Apple accountable for infringing the patents that underpin our industry-leading ECG technology," said Priya Abani, CEO of AliveCor. "This decision goes beyond AliveCor and sends a clear message to innovators that the U.S. will protect patents to build and scale new technologies that benefit consumers."

Beyond the successful patent infringement ruling with the ITC, AliveCor continues to hold Apple accountable for its anticompetitive behavior through its antitrust case in the Northern District of California, which is expected to go to trial in early 2024.

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically-validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile 6L provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS, and Normal Sinus Rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the efficient detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices, achieving ISO 27001 Certification, SOC 2 Type 2 Certification and HIPAA compliance attestation. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com.

