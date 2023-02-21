BYRON ALLEN'S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP SIGNS JUDGE GREG MATHIS TO LAUNCH NEW COURT SERIES "MATHIS COURT WITH JUDGE MATHIS" FOR FALL 2023

Announces Immediate 'Firm Go' and Production of Company's 8th Daily Court Series for Fall 2023 in Broadcast Syndication and Cable

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group -- the largest supplier of first-run syndicated programming for broadcast television stations -- proudly announces a 'firm go' for the production and launch of its 72nd and newest HD television series MATHIS COURT WITH JUDGE MATHIS. The new court series is a daily one-hour strip for fall 2023, available to broadcast television stations, as well as global network, cable, and digital distribution platforms.



For 24 consecutive seasons, Warner Bros./Telepictures produced and distributed JUDGE MATHIS. JUDGE MATHIS was the second longest-running court show in continued production with the same host, behind JUDGE JUDY, which ran for 25 seasons. For 24 seasons, Judge Greg Mathis presided over 13,000 cases on JUDGE MATHIS. JUDGE MATHIS won the Daytime Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program, as well as the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News, Talk or Information Series in 2004. Judge Greg Mathis is a former judge of Michigan's 36th District Court.

Judge Greg Mathis (PRNewswire)

In addition to broadcast syndication, all 8 of the Allen Media Group court series are carried on the Allen Media Group television network JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, which is available in over 50 million U.S. homes and is carried on Comcast, DirecTV, ATT U-Verse, Verizon FiOS, DISH, Altice, Charter/Spectrum, YouTube TV, Hulu and other major cable carriers nationwide and globally. Allen Media Group now produces and distributes 8 daily one-hour court series. The initial Allen Media Group court series, AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS, premiered in fall 2010. The additional Allen Media Group court series are: JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN, SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN, THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT, WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE, and the recently-announced court series EQUAL JUSTICE WITH JUDGE EBONI K. WILLIAMS – also premiering in fall 2023. These series are all currently carried in more than 90 percent of U.S. broadcast television markets, and on network and digital platforms globally.

"We at Allen Media Group are proud to add MATHIS COURT WITH JUDGE MATHIS to our amazing portfolio of court shows," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, Judge Glenda Hatchett, Judge Lauren Lake, and Judge Eboni K. Williams."

"For years I've proudly watched Byron Allen build a first-class global media empire. After 24 years on the air, I can't think of a better company to work with to create my next great chapter," said Judge Greg Mathis. "Byron and I are both from Detroit and it's exciting to see him build the Motown of court programming by bringing together all of my fellow judges from his 8 court shows – who are the best of the best."



MATHIS COURT WITH JUDGE MATHIS is produced and distributed globally by Allen Media Group.

About Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 72 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.



Allen Media Group Motion Pictures (AMGMP) is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. AMGMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Allen Media Group Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.



In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.



For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group (PRNewswire)

Allen Media Group Television (PRNewswire)

