Chili's Emphasizes Value of "3 for Me" Menu with Nostalgic Brian McKnight Remix

The brand's 3 for Me value platform is the vessel for a new 360-degree marketing push that includes creative partnerships and a return to TV ad campaign

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chili's® Grill & Bar is launching a "3 for Me" remix in collaboration with Grammy-nominated R&B Artist, Brian McKnight, making its 3 for Me deal an even more tempting and dare we say, seductive offering. The new tune is a reimagination of one of the singer's most iconic ballads, "Back at One," playfully breaking down how Guests can create a custom, budget-friendly feast.

Online Video Brings Partnership to Life

In the new video created in partnership with Coca-Cola®, McKnight puts a twist on his famous hit by showcasing his signature smooth and soulful style, bringing a touch of R&B magic to the experience that is Chili's Southwest-inspired American cuisine paired with a delicious and refreshing Coke.

"I was thrilled to be able to collaborate with such an iconic brand like Chili's on this remake of one of my favorite hits – it truly felt like such a natural fit and a no-brainer," McKnight said. "The song is all about steps, much like Chili's 3 for Me menu. As a foodie with a long-standing love for Chili's, I was even more excited to dedicate this 'Back at One' remix to food."

The new remix can be found online via Chili's YouTube channel, and a 30-second version will appear on Chili's social media channels.

"Our 3 For Me is an unbeatable value and while telling people that getting a bottomless drink, bottomless chips and salsa, a cheeseburger and fries for just $10.99 is compelling, it's way more interesting to have Brian McKnight serenade you with step-by-step instructions on how to order and customize your 3 For Me meal," said Chili's Chief Marketing Officer, George Felix.

New Marketing Strategies Focused on 3 for Me Include Being Back on TV

To further demonstrate the value of its 3 For Me menu, Chili's will also officially make its return to TV after a three-year hiatus. The new campaign reclaims a Chili's vibe where friends can eat and drink in almost-the-weekend merriment. It will highlight Chili's craveable food options being readily available at a recession-friendly price. Viewers will also notice small touches that are distinctly "Chili's," from the classic tiled tabletops to the background instrumental of the brand's popular "Baby Back Ribs" jingle.

Chili's 3 for Me features a multi-course meal starting at just $10.99. With unlimited non-alcoholic drink refills, bottomless chips & salsa, and a select entrée, it's an unbeatable value at a full-service restaurant with fast food pricing. For Guests looking to spike or sweeten their meal, they can add a Classic Margarita or slice of Cheesecake for just $2.49 per item. And for those looking to upgrade, options abound with Crispy Chicken Crispers or a 6 oz. Classic Sirloin for $13.99 and $15.99, respectively. Available all day, every day during restaurant hours for dine-in, to-go or delivery, Guests can always perfectly pair their Chili's experience with their craving, occasion or mood.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We're known for our big mouth burgers, Texas-sized ribs, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making everyone feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger and have raised more than $100 million benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through generous Guest donations. Find more information about us at chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook or join us on TikTok.

