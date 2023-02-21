Cox Automotive Mobility Leads the Way as the Trusted Partner for Fleets

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the transportation industry gears up for America Trucking Association's Annual TMC Meeting, Cox Automotive Mobility is set to further amplify its position as the industry's leader in fleet services and operations management. One year after introducing the new Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services brand at TMC 2022, the company will showcase its advancements in fleet maintenance excellence, highlighted by the expansion of its trailer capabilities that keep America moving safely and efficiently. In addition, Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Operations will feature solutions that keep a well-maintained fleet with every vehicle and service connected – minimizing breakdowns and maximizing uptime for customers. Meeting attendees can expect to learn more about all the ways ways Cox Automotive Mobility can help fleet managers overcome maintenance and operations pain points, the importance of having a partner in trailer services and how the company is preparing for electrification in the industry.

"We are thrilled to return to TMC this year and show how we are stronger than ever, as well as connect with clients and industry leaders," said Mike Dickinson, VP of Sales for Cox Automotive Mobility. "Over the past year, we have grown our team of top-notch technicians, expanded our services and furthered our expertise. Through our work in Fleet Operations, we're also making it easier for customers to interact and schedule service. Our advancements will allow us to best serve as the trusted partner for new and existing customers."

Showing Up as the Trusted Partner for Fleets Nationwide

Core to Cox Automotive Mobility are solutions designed to make operating fleets of all sizes more efficient. In Fleet Services, these solutions include on-site preventative maintenance, emergency mobile service, shop services and maintenance management tools. Cox Automotive Mobility's promise for 2023: To show up as the Trusted Partner for customers. The company thrives on delivering a seamless experience 24/7, powered by their 1,400+ elite technicians turning the wrenches and ensuring customers' fleets keep moving.

"Our challenge has been finding competent repair services around the country," said Bill Hinson, Sr. Manager, Maintenance – Internal Fleet, Circle K. "Our downtime was horrendous. Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services has been a great partner for us to date. We enjoy that relationship and are going to grow that relationship."

Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Operations delivers turnkey solutions backed by fleet experts and an expansive vendor network, allowing customers to keep fleets optimized and focus on their business. With Service 360™, the company provides a fully managed service solution that keeps fleets healthy, ensures preventative maintenance currency and DOT compliance, and provides transparency into the maintenance and upkeep of vehicles, all through a dedicated performance manager. Learn more at CAMService360.com.

"Partnering with Cox Automotive Mobility has made it easier to aggregate the data for services being performed on our fleet assets in various locations," said Nick Oney, Fleet Director, Kendall Vegetation Services. "This has helped us more easily identify the key performance indicators and quickly pivot to a better strategy for our fleet."

Cox Automotive Mobility also provides a network of specialized, trusted and vetted service providers. The company's service-provider network is held to high standards, meeting and retaining specific qualifications to ensure the most reliable and efficient service to keep fleets on the road.

Hitched to the Power of an Expanded Trailer Business

TMC 2023 will also mark the first year that Cox Automotive Mobility attends the event following the company's acquisition of Trudell and Northeast Great Dane. With the acquisition of Trudell in summer 2022, Cox Automotive Mobility became the leading fleet services provider for trucks and trailers nationwide. The business has expanded to include leading mobile semi-trailer service operations, and brings new products, services, and expertise to the company's existing and future customers.

"This partnership is the beginning of what will be a game changer for our customers," says Ted Coltrain, VP of Fleet Services. "Cox Automotive Mobility, Trudell and Northeast Great Dane are collaborating with clients on a one-of-a-kind offering that connects trailer sales to nationwide service for trucks and trailers."

Trudell and Northeast Great Dane will soon be launching a new website showcasing their trailer capabilities and connection to Cox Automotive Mobility.

Eyeing the Electrified Fleet Future

Cox Automotive Mobility's focus on EV development includes the opening of an Advanced EV Training Center, expansion of its mobile charging services and modernized fleet and refurbishment services, such as ICE to EV conversion capabilities. The company has also begun training technicians in EV services and collaborating with industry partners to do the same.

"With the expansion of the EV lineup to include medium- and heavy-duty options, there is now a clearer path for fleet operators to electrify their fleet," said Kevin Clark, Sr. Vice President of Shop Operations. "We are eager to help customers take advantage of incentives to bring EVs into their fleet and continue training our technicians on EV to service evolving fleets."

These innovative initiatives are the first of several that will help Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services lead customers into the electrified fleet future and preserve the planet. Within Cox Automotive Mobility, Fleet Services will continue its collaboration with EV Battery Solutions to solve challenges around battery recycling, repairs, remanufacturing and refurbishment, as well as battery health diagnostics.

Opportunities to Connect at the TMC Meeting in Orlando February 26-March 2

Cox Automotive Mobility will have a booth (#1143) at the show and various opportunities for engagement:

In-booth demos from Monday, Feb. 27 , through Thursday, March 2 – click here to reserve your spot! from, through

Fleet Roundtable Fireside Chat with Cox Automotive Mobility leaders, highlighting trends for 2023, challenges for fleet maintenance, what's ahead for the industry and more on Tuesday, Feb. 28 , at 11:30 a.m. in the Cox booth.

For more information about Cox Automotive Mobility at TMC or to speak to anyone on the Cox team during or after the event, please reach out to Brooke Murray at brooke.murray@coxautoinc.com.

