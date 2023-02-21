Keep It Clean: New Heavy-duty Jeep® Performance Parts Help Weather Environment Inside the Iconic Jeep Wrangler

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The Jeep® Performance Parts Heavy-duty seats are made with durable Katzkin vinyl to provide surface protection against the most extreme conditions, including water, mildew, scuffs, tears, fading and even the most unpredictable elements, such as kid spills. (PRNewswire)

Heavy-duty floor system and vinyl seats provide superior interior surface protection and are available now

The Jeep® Performance Parts (JPP) team at Mopar has two new accessories available that will help Jeep Wrangler owners weather the environment inside the cabin.

Designed for superior defense against outdoor elements, including tracked-in mud from the trail or messes from spills, the JPP heavy-duty floor system and JPP heavy-duty vinyl seats provide the ultimate level of surface protection and functionality when deep cleaning is needed.

"Our Jeep Performance Parts team at Mopar is consistently designing innovative features for the iconic Jeep Wrangler," said Mark Bosanac, North America senior vice president, Mopar service, parts and customer care. "With our growing portfolio of quality-tested, factory-backed performance parts and accessories, our customers win with new options to upgrade and personalize their vehicles."

Both of the new JPP heavy-duty accessories are available for select Jeep Wrangler four-door models.

Following are the sales option three-digit codes, Mopar part numbers and U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail prices. For more information, customers should visit their local Jeep dealership or the Mopar e-Store.

JPP heavy-duty flooring system (Select code CKJ when ordering - $995 factory-installed at the Mopar Custom Shop | 82216498AC - $750 ): Made from multi-layer construction offering thermal protection, sound dampening and a rugged surface for any potential situation, the design incorporates water removal via integrated floor drains. Available in black

JPP heavy-duty vinyl seats (Select code CBU when ordering - $1,695 factory-installed at the Mopar Custom Shop): Katzkin vinyl provides surface protection against the most extreme conditions, including water, mildew, scuffs, tears, fading and even the most unpredictable elements, such as kid spills. Available in black with an embroidered Jeep Wrangler grille and stitching in Light Tungsten

Jeep Performance Parts (JPP)

Created in 2012 and offered by Mopar for the Jeep brand, JPP provides off-road enthusiasts with high-end, hard-core quality aftermarket accessories and performance parts. The portfolio of factory-backed, quality-tested parts includes axles, lift kits, bumpers, winches, skid plates, suspension components and more. The products are created in close conjunction with the Jeep brand, engineering and product design-office teams for development, testing and validation. Strict standards and factory-exclusive data — information not available to the aftermarket — are used to seamlessly integrate performance parts and accessories in order to deliver proper fit, finish and quality right down to the color, grain and appearance of each product. To see the full line of Jeep Performance Parts, visit mopar.com/jpp

Mopar

Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the newly redesigned Mopar blog at www.blog.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

The Jeep® Performance Parts Heavy-duty flooring system uses a multi-layer construction offering thermal protection, sound dampening and a rugged surface for any potential situation. The design incorporates water removal via integrated floor drains. (PRNewswire)

