Merkle Science & CYBERA Team Up to Combat Fraud with Cutting-Edge Tech and Victim-Focused Support

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle Science , a leading provider of blockchain forensics and risk management solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with CYBERA , a victim support & response solution to support crypto businesses in dealing with the alarming number of scam victims.

The two companies are teaming up to combat hacks, scams, and fraud in the digital world.

Tracker empowers clients to visualize, investigate and identify criminals behind illicit behavior on the blockchain on a single screen using powerful multi-chain analytics and proprietary algorithms. Its intuitive and powerful analytics enable clients with any level of experience to generate a map of incoming and outgoing entities associated with a wallet address with just one click.

CYBERA offers comprehensive victim support & response solutions that empower crypto businesses to provide state-of-the-art victim support for their affected users. The platform provides compliance departments with a dedicated reporting link, the ability to track and analyze cases, and real-time insights on how cybercrime is affecting their organization. CYBERA also features a victim dashboard that tracks individual cases, and further resources to support with prevention of future scam incidents.

Merkle Science plays a critical role in client security by proactively analyzing hacks, conducting investigations, and alerting law enforcement to recover stolen funds. The partnership with CYBERA will further enhance the level of support and protection offered to clients and represents a new era of investigation that combines on- and off-chain intelligence. Together, the two companies serve as a one-stop shop for clients when it comes to protecting their institution and victims from financial crime.

"We're proud to partner with CYBERA and support their mission of providing top-notch victim support. This partnership is a testament to both company's commitment to helping clients tackle the ever-evolving threat of cybercrime," said Mriganka Pattnaik, CEO of Merkle Science.

"Our partnership with Merkle Science is essential to support organizations and their users affected by scam losses in recovering funds," said Claudio Staub, CRO & Co-Founder of CYBERA. "By leveraging Tracker's powerful capabilities, we're able to get the insights needed for effective and efficient global reaction to victims of cybercrime."

