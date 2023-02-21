OJAI VALLEY INN INTRODUCES OJAI FOOD + WINE, CALIFORNIA'S NEWEST PREMIER CULINARY WEEKEND

In partnership with FOOD & WINE, the Ojai Food + Wine event will feature world-renowned chefs, sommeliers, and mixologists in a four-day culinary gathering

OJAI, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ojai Valley Inn announced today it will host Ojai Food + Wine from October 26 to 29, 2023. The new festival will feature more than 50 top chefs and 100 wineries from around the world. Ticket packages will be available for purchase on March 1 at ojaifoodandwine.com.

Attendees can expect an all-star Michelin and James Beard awarded lineup alongside future legends of the culinary world. Some chefs and personalities headed to Ojai in October include Nancy Silverton, Dominique Crenn, Alice Waters, Christopher Kostow, Gavin Kaysen, Michael Cimarusti, Josiah Citrin, Matthew Kammerer, William Bradley, Jon Yao, Justin Cogley, Daisy Ryan, Brooke Williamson, Antonia Lofaso, Nancy Oakes, Stuart Brioza, Nicole Krasinski, Neal Fraser, Evan Funke, Walter and Margarita Manzke, Bobby Stuckey, Rajat Parr, Carlton McCoy, June Rodil, Manfred Krankl, Will Harlan, Maggie Harrison, and more.

"We are humbled to welcome some of the most innovative and iconic chefs to Ojai," said Ben Kephart, General Manager of Ojai Valley Inn. "We could not be prouder to be the host venue for this celebration and are truly touched to see Ojai in the center of the culinary world for one special weekend this October."

Daytime events include wine seminars celebrating Iconic White Wines of Friuli with Bobby Stuckey; Central Coast standouts Domaine de La Cote, Saxum, and Sine Qua Non; culinary demos with pasta maestro Evan Funke and Top Chef alums Brooke Williamson and Antonia Lofaso; Sunday Brunch by Redbird with Neal Fraser; and lunch with Alice Waters supporting The Edible Schoolyard Project featuring Scribe wine pairings; and more.

Once the sun has set and Ojai's pink moment has passed, guests will enjoy dinner events, like At Home by Gavin Kaysen: A Cookbook Dinner hosted at the Inn's iconic event venue, The Farmhouse; an intimate dinner hosted by Nancy Silverton at Casa Elar, Ojai Valley Inn's recently renovated, Tuscan-inspired private villa; and a Three-Star Celebration dinner with Dominique Crenn (Atelier Crenn), Christopher Kostow (The Restaurant at Meadowood, Charter Oak, Loveski), and William Bradley (Addison) paired with the wines of Harlan Estate and Krug.

Over the course of four days, Ojai Food + Wine will hold over 40 world-class events including a Grand Tasting at The Farmhouse on Saturday and Sunday, featuring 15 chefs daily and more than 100 wineries with a spotlight on regional California wineries.

Food and wine enthusiasts can gain exclusive access via one of three ticket packages beginning at 9:00 a.m. PT on March 1 at ojaifoodandwine.com:

The Silver Package ($3,950) includes premier wine seminars, culinary demos, seated lunch and two dinners, Opening Night Reception, and Saturday & Sunday Grand Tastings for a total of 11 events.

For guests seeking an elevated experience, the Gold Package ($6,500) includes access to some of the greatest chefs and wines in the world, and invitation-only after-hours parties. Opening Night Reception, Saturday & Sunday Grand Tastings, an upgraded choice of five seminars or culinary demos, Friday Lunch, Two Dinners, and invitation-only after-hours parties for a total of 14 events.

To unlock access to all events and enjoy carte blanche for the weekend, the Platinum Package ($9,500) allows guests their choice of the most exclusive events, priority booking, VIP early entrance to the Opening Night Reception, Saturday & Sunday Grand Tastings, seats in reserve level seminars or culinary demos, Friday Lunch, Two Dinners, and invitation-only after-hours parties for a total of 14 events.

