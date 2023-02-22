ATSIGN RECIPIENT OF TWO IOT SECURITY AWARDS

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atsign Company, ("Atsign"), a technology company that makes it easy to secure the privacy of individuals, organizations, and things on the Internet, announced today that it has won a 2023 IoT Global Award for Securing IoT and was also named the 2022 IoT Security Champion by the IoT Security Foundation ("IoTSF").

"It's an honor to win these two prestigious awards," said Kevin Nickels, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer. "And it's incredibly validating to see the capabilities of our tech recognized by these IoT industry experts."

About the IoT Global Awards

The IoT Global Awards is a prestigious awards program honoring the most innovative companies, products and individual talent in 11 IoT industry categories.

Each year an independent and qualified panel of judges selects 11 of the very best corporations, companies, start-ups and business leaders from the IoT sector, from hundreds of applications.

Learn more at: iotglobalawards.com/winners

About the TechWorks Awards

The IoTSF IoT Security Champion Award honors organizations who have demonstrated IoT security excellence in protecting their customers, business and the wider connected ecosystem. The award judges were impressed by Atsign's innovative zero-trust solution that addresses many aspects of the IoT security challenge.

The award was sponsored by 5V Tech .

Learn more at: iotsecurityfoundation.org/atsign-named-iot-security-champion-award-winner-2022

About Atsign

Atsign's open-source, patent pending, edge-to-edge encryption technology was developed to make connected experiences smarter, safer, and simpler for people and the Internet of Things.

Learn more at Atsign.com .

