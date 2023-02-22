Most Valuable Creators Award 2022 announced by Trip.com

Significant increase in number of community members as well as user engagement

SINGAPORE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, the global travel agency, is pleased to announce the winners of its Most Valuable Creators Award 2022.

This award recognises the outstanding contributions of members who have engaged with Trip Moment's Community platform and shared their experiences, stories, and insights about travel and exploration during the past year.

For Trip.com, content creators are an integral part of the travel industry and play a key role in creating engaging, informative, and inspiring content that motivates and encourages travellers to plan and book journeys.

Thanks to the contributions of these creators, the Trip Moment Community has witnessed phenomenal growth in the past year.

Overall, the number of global community members who had posted content in 2022 increased by 287% compared to the previous year. This figure has risen by 183% and 108% for the UK and US community members, respectively. Data reveals that this growth has been more robust in Asia, including Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand, where the number of community members who posted content last year registered a year-on-year increase of 323%, 430%, 194%, and 524%, respectively.

Since the pandemic, Trip.com has continued to host and promote inspiring and valuable content for travellers all around the world, as the data attributes. Trip.com is committed to further growing this community and the functions available on Trip Moments to best serve travellers and creators worldwide.

Trip.com's Most Valuable Creators Award 2022 seeks to acknowledge the work of these passionate content creators and reward their contributions. This year, 50 winners, ten from five key markets, were selected.

Rafael Osorio is a travel creator from Columbia and a winner of the 2022 award for his contributions to the Trip Moments Community.

"Trip.com has allowed me to develop my creative skills. It is great motivation to get awarded with Trip Coins for every post featured; these coins helped me save money whilst enjoying the most amazing adventures around the globe. Participating in the campaigns has encouraged me to improve my picture and video editing skills."

Rafael currently resides in China and is constantly inspired by the country's stunning landscapes and rich culture. He embraces new experiences by tackling thrilling activities and capturing the essence of the destinations for his audience.

Second-time award winner Paigunmai, who previously won Trip.com's Most Valuable Creator Award in 2021, showcased her commitment and dedication to the platform. Paigunmai is a professional creator and a passionate traveller who has been contributing content to Trip.com for over two years and contributes to the Trip Moments Community platform in Thailand.

Paigunmai said, "I am so happy to receive the award from Trip.com for the second year! I use the Trip.com app regularly, whether travelling in the country or overseas, as there are various services for everything you need. Customer service responds to chat quickly, so if you are stuck in any problems, no matter how late, they can always help."

Activity on the Trip Moments Community platforms has also increased over the past year. This includes comments, likes, shares, and saved content by users on the platform. User engagement has increased by 140% and 45% for the UK and US markets. User engagement in Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand increased significantly by 375%, 203%, 277% and 355%, respectively, during the past year.

Victor Li, Content Product Director, Trip.com, said, "The awards programme recognises creators from around the world based on their number of contributions, duration of use, quality of content, and the number of views, likes, and comments.

"These remarkable individuals have demonstrated extraordinary dedication and creativity, and it is with great pleasure that we celebrate their hard work and success. Since the platform was launched in 2020, it has been the home of traveller content on Trip.com, where users can engage in a passionate community about reviews, recommendations, pictures, and travel inspiration. We look forward to welcoming more content creators onboard our platform, and inspiring other travellers as we embark on new and enriching travel experiences in a post-COVID world."

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com.

