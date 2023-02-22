Statement from Carrie Martinelli, Vice President, Talent, Selective Insurance, on Insurance Careers Month and the Benefits of a Unique Career Path in the Industry

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- February is Insurance Careers Month, a time to celebrate the industry's positive impact on society and the broad career opportunities it offers nearly 3 million people in the United States. The insurance industry depends on its diverse and talented workforce to assess risk, ensure customers have appropriate insurance coverages, and pay claims, helping customers recover from loss. In addition to a wide range of skills and abilities, insurance employees bring curiosity and a desire for new skills that the industry's abundant career opportunities provide.

An informal survey of Selective Insurance employees revealed that 42% had no prior insurance experience. We think this is the case with many insurance job seekers. Individuals are as likely to start working in insurance mid-career from other fields as they are to join the industry directly from high school or college, regardless of field of study. These new-to-the-industry employees experience rich and rewarding career benefits, including:

1. Diverse Roles: In addition to traditional underwriting, safety management, actuarial, and claims roles, the industry employs professionals with specialties in finance, marketing, human resources, IT, and legal. With this broad range of roles, the insurance industry offers something for every type of job seeker.

Tip: Contact an insurance firm to learn how your experiences and interests translate to an insurance position.

2. Professional Development Opportunities: In a recent Conference Board survey, ninety-six percent of respondents said it was "important" or "very important" to continuously develop their work-related skills. Continuing education classes are regularly available for insurance professionals, and Selective Insurance provides in-person and virtual training, simulations, peer coaching, and mentorship opportunities. Professional development helps employees grow, learn, and thrive, preparing them for more advanced positions or new areas of responsibility.

Tip: When interviewing for your next role, ask about the company's professional development program and consider how it can benefit your career.

3. A Sense of Purpose: Insurance industry employees are unsung heroes who can improve challenging situations. They provide expertise ensuring that valuable assets like businesses, homes, and vehicles are adequately insured. They also offer support and guidance after an unexpected loss.

Tip: Consider insurance for a career if you are passionate about helping to protect your local community.

An insurance industry career offers unlimited job opportunities, the chance to learn, grow, benefit from new experiences, make a difference, and find fulfillment.

