WiMi Hologram Cloud Discloses A Holographic Imaging Device And Method

BEIJING, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the disclosure of proximity 3D holographic imaging device that will be used in high-precision holographic scanning, spatial scanning, 3D imaging, and other related fields. It will also be an essential professional computer hardware-assisted peripheral for the Web 3.0 spatial Internet.

According to the patent description, this kind of close-range three-dimensional holographic imaging device includes a main frame, characterized in that: a first circular track and a second circular track are provided at the top and bottom of the main structure, respectively. The first and second holographic probes are installed on the circular track. A first image signal transceiver and a second image signal transceiver are provided at the center of the circular track. A scanning area is formed at the center of the main frame. And the article to be imaged is placed in the scanning area. A computer is provided on one side of the main structure. The computer is equipped with a central controller, a first drive module, a second drive module, a wireless transmission module, and a display module. The first and second holographic probes are connected to the central controller via the drive module. The main controller is connected to the image signal transceiver device, the wireless transmission module, and the display module. The imaging method includes the following steps: a) placing the object to be measured in the scanning area in the center of the mainframe; b) the computer controls drive modules, and drive modules to control holographic probes to move in a circular motion around circular tracks; c) holographic probes scan the three-dimensional image of the object in real-time, and send the collected image to image signal receiving and sending devices in real-time; d) the signal collected by the image signal receiving and sending device is sent to the computer for processing and synthesizing the three-dimensional hologram of the object.

Two image signal receiving and transmitting devices are identical in structure. Inside includes an FMCW unit. FMCW unit is provided with a first output and a second output. A part of the first output is connected to the reference mixing unit. Another part is connected to the first frequency amplification filter link. A part of the second output is connected to the reference mixing unit. Another part is connected to the second frequency amplification filter link. The IF output of the reference mixing unit is connected to the IF mixing unit, and the output of the second frequency amplification filter link is connected to the receiving mixing unit as the local oscillator. The IF output of the receiving mixing unit is connected to the amplification filter unit, the amplification filter unit is connected to the above IF mixing unit, and the IF mixing unit is connected to the computer. The whole acquisition equipment set adopts a novel structure design, with a holographic probe for circumferential scanning, which can achieve rapid scanning and three-dimensional imaging of objects. The image signal transceiver device can perform millimeter-wave linear FM signal generation and down-conversion processing, improving convenience and reliability. The device provides adjustable gain and bandwidth control at the IF's first stage, reducing the requirement for base-band processing and improving reception sensitivity. The device can generate linear FM signals with a maximum bandwidth of 50 GHz, enhancing imaging images' clarity.

Currently, holographic scanning devices are used in many industry sectors, such as 3D printing, digital reconstruction of cultural relics (moving 3D museums online), spatial digital sampling applications to replicate physical space completely, and some low-precision needs in the field of CNC. Imagine the Web 3.0 era of highly integrated digital content and digital technology, especially after the rapid digitization of offline entities. The future Internet will be spatial. It is not operating on a single screen but a whole virtual space. Similar to holographic imaging such as the rapid digitization of natural objects will become indispensable, which will allow the rapid holographic digitization of corporate goods online so that our shopping experience can be holographic spatial, a more robust intuitive perception of the goods themselves, but also will significantly save the workload of engineers. Technology such as holographic imaging will become indispensable for the rapid digitization of natural objects, which will allow corporate merchandise to be quickly digitized holographically online so that our shopping experience can be holographically spatial and have a more robust intuitive perception of the merchandise itself and will also considerably save engineers' workload.

There are a number of holographic scanning devices on the market today, but the vast majority of them suffer from missing digital data on the static capture surface. Therefore, in general, the machine performs a static multi-shot full scan, and then the digital image engineer makes a secondary adjustment to compensate for the missing data or adjust the distorted data. The solution given by WiMi is to use a ring of dynamic holographic probes to capture. The two sets of environmental probes and the complete set of holographic image processing devices can be compared and restored in the central controller. Through AI algorithms for difference correction, it can achieve a full hologram restoration effect. Under several tests, the accuracy of WiMi data acquisition in the laboratory environment has now reached 99.83%, eliminating the need for a manual secondary correction process. The solution is still at the pilot testing stage and will be gradually opened for testing and provided to some partners.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

