Trigent rated as a Leader in Enterprise Software for Small & Medium Service Providers by Zinnov Zones ER&D Ratings 2022

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigent Software , a US-based technology services company, has been recognized as a leader in enterprise software for small & medium service providers in the 2022 Zinnov Zones Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) Services Ratings . The Zinnov Zones ratings evaluate top Global ER&D and Service Providers on specialization, R&D, innovation, IPs, and delivery capabilities across 35 verticals and horizontals.

Trigent's recognition as a Leader by Zinnov is a result of Trigent's success in building solutions for enterprise software and Data & AI engineering that enabled its customers to respond to market disruptions with advanced customer experiences with agility. The company's proprietary frameworks patented solutions, and reusable modular digital blocks enabled the agile development of 600+ custom enterprise applications.

Bharat Khatau, Chairman & CEO of Trigent Software, said: "This leadership recognition is a testament to our success in helping clients leverage advances in AI, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Digital Twins, and others using robust and reliable Product Engineering processes like DevOps and Intelligent Test Automation for agility and superior quality. Trigent is committed to investing in domain skills and building depth in technical expertise that customers can rely on to build customized solutions that are right for them."

Sidhant Rastogi , Managing Partner and Global Head, Zinnov, said, "End-to-end capabilities in modern technologies such as AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, IoT, and Big Data have enabled Trigent to make an impact in the fast-changing digital landscape. Trigent's industry-specific solutions approach helps it address use cases for its enterprise customers across core verticals like BFSI, EdTech, and HealthTech. This targeted positioning has helped the firm enhance its ranking as a leader, in the 2022 ER&D Zinnov Zones ratings, among small and medium-sized service providers."

About Trigent

Trigent, a US-based technology solutions company, enables organizations to adopt digital processes and customer engagement models to achieve outstanding results and end-user experience. Trigent helps its clients achieve this through enterprise-wide digital transformation. To learn more about Trigent, visit www.trigent.com

About Zinnov Zones

Zinnov Zones is an annual rating for global technology service providers assessing their capability across ER&D, IoT, Digital Services, and RPA. The ratings provide a holistic 360-degree assessment of service providers.

