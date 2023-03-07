Make-A-Wish and Lamar Advertising enter yearlong pro bono partnership

Lamar will donate local and national digital billboard space to support donation drives, recruit volunteers and showcase wishes granted

PHOENIX, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamar Advertising, one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world, has selected Make-A-Wish as its in-kind partner for 2023.

Lamar will donate more than one million dollars in Digital Out of Home media to support the organization's fundraising efforts and continue to raise awareness of the mission-critical resources needed to grant wishes that can help children battling critical illnesses build the physical and emotional strength needed to manage, and even, overcome their illness.

"Through Lamar's incredible generosity, the visual impact of a wish will be prominently displayed for communities nationwide – reminding them of the hope a wish can bring to children battling critical illnesses," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Our partners' contributions to our mission play a critical part in enabling us to continue granting life-changing wishes for children facing unimaginable challenges."

Lamar will support various Make-A-Wish campaigns during the year, helping to build brand awareness and incorporating billboards into wish granting when possible. Additionally, Lamar employees will participate in special volunteer activities in the communities where the company is present.

"Make-A-Wish is a wonderful organization whose mission of bringing joy to a child's life is both noble and inspiring," said Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising. "We always welcome the opportunity to leverage the power, breadth and reach of our network for the greater good. We can't think of a better purpose than brightening the life of a sick child. Make-A-Wish is the perfect choice to be our first annual In-Kind Partner selection."

Since its founding in 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 360,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses in the U.S. and more than 550,000 wishes globally.

For more information about how to support Make-A-Wish, visit wish.org.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes worldwide, more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About Lamar Advertising Company

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 4,500 displays. Please feel free to explore our website www.lamar.com or contact us at hello@lamar.com for additional information.

View original content:

SOURCE Make-A-Wish Foundation of America