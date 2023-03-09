Lassen Peak Appoints Robert B. Brown, General, U.S. Army, Retired, to its Advisory Committee

As President and CEO of the Association of the U.S. ARMY (AUSA), General Brown brings unique military perspective

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announces the appointment of General Robert B. Brown, U.S. Army, Retired to its advisory committee. The former 4-Star Commanding General of the U.S. ARMY Pacific served over 38 years, including commanding the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; I Corps and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; and the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning, Georgia.

Robert B. Brown, General, U.S. Army, Retired (PRNewswire)

"...providing a hands-off method for identifying concealed threats at a safe distance is beneficial in many ways..."

Now retired, General Brown is the President and CEO of the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA), a nonprofit educational and professional development association serving America's Army and supporters of a strong national defense. AUSA provides a voice for the Army, supports the Soldier, and honors those who have served in order to advance the security of the nation. Through AUSA, General Brown is actively engaged with Congress and the American public about issues affecting America's Army – Regular Army, National Guard, Reserve, Retired Soldiers, Government Civilians, Wounded Warriors, Veterans, concerned citizens and family members.

Lassen Peak's advisory committee consists of nationally-recognized experts to address critically important issues such as civil rights, law enforcement policy, security procedures, and key community perspectives as it relates to the introduction of Lassen Peak's upcoming products. The committee will provide insight and guidance into the methods and application of Lassen Peak's ground-breaking concealed weapon detection technology throughout its development, currently targeted for introduction to law enforcement departments and agencies in 2023. The company has plans to support safety and security applications within the United States military following the law enforcement rollout.

General Brown states, "With Lassen Peak's innovative technology, providing a hands-off method for identifying concealed threats at a safe distance is beneficial in many ways -- Besides the obvious safety advantages, the sensitivity to concerns and restrictions against physical touch within many cultures abroad may now be addressed through an alternative to the required physical pat-down procedure."

Lassen Peak Chairman of the Board and CEO, Hatch Graham, states, "General Brown's range of experience within the U.S. Army ideally fits the future of Lassen Peak innovations. With experience ranging from war-time deployment to military base operations and security, critical applications may be addressed, such as concealed weapon searches during engagements between military and civilians."

Lassen Peak is developing handheld technology that will allow highly accurate weapon detection to be conducted anywhere in the field, at a reasonably safe distance, and without physical contact – all while providing safeguards that protect civil rights and privacy, and while offering a path to a greater level of accountability than today's manual concealed weapons searches.

About Lassen Peak

Lassen Peak is a Seattle-area startup founded in 2019, which comprises a unique blend of industry technology leaders in ultra-highspeed wireless, imaging radar, geo-positioning and other technologies, public safety veterans in law enforcement, military, and high fan-volume entertainment industries, and civil rights and social justice leaders. Matching advanced technologies with the need for a transformation in public safety solutions in the field, the team is committed to providing law enforcement and society with safe and less contentious alternatives to the legacy methods of identifying concealed dangerous objects and weapons.

(PRNewsfoto/Lassen Peak) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lassen Peak