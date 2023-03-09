Thoma Bravo Launches New Podcast: Thoma Bravo's Behind the Deal

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced the launch of its podcast, "Thoma Bravo's Behind the Deal." The much-anticipated podcast takes listeners behind the scenes of one of the world's largest tech buyout firms to hear firsthand the strategies behind building Thoma Bravo's portfolio of innovative, industry-leading software and technology companies.

Featuring Thoma Bravo Founder and Managing Partner, Orlando Bravo, also known as "Wall Street's Best Dealmaker" (Forbes), the podcast explores the stories behind some of the most dynamic acquisitions in the software and technology sector. In addition to Orlando's reflections, each episode features first-person accounts from the Thoma Bravo investment partners and portfolio company CEOs who have partnered together to drive innovation and growth.

Thoma Bravo has been a very active buyer of software companies in the last two years, completing more than 100 transactions worth more than $85 billion in enterprise value. The firm's portfolio produces $25 billion in revenue, putting it on par with mega tech firms like PayPal, Salesforce and Charles Schwab.1

"Our 20+ years of software investing has not only created exceptional companies and innovations, but also generated countless stories, lessons learned and laughs along the way," said Orlando Bravo. "Behind each of our deals is a unique set of hurdles, pivotal moments, successes – and failures – that listeners can enjoy and learn from as the software-driven digital transformation continues to skyrocket."

Check out the trailer and the first episode now live with Orlando Bravo, Scott Crabill, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo, and Bill Davis, CEO of ABC Fitness at the link. New episodes for season one will air every other Thursday.

Follow "Thoma Bravo's Behind the Deal" on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, Google, Amazon or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software investors in the world, with more than $120 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector expertise and strategic and operational capabilities, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 420 companies representing over $235 billion in enterprise value.2 The firm has offices in Chicago, London, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com and Twitter @ThomaBravo.

1 Preliminary as of 12/31/22 and this is a TTM statistic.

2 Includes control and non-control investments.

