Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Named One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023 by Entrepreneur Magazine

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, one of the nation's greenest carpet cleaning franchises, was recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises in the March/April issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com. The 2023 ranking highlights the companies that saw the greatest franchise unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022. Oxi Fresh was ranked #135 on this year's list.

"As we continue the rapid expansion of our Oxi Fresh franchise concept, it really means a lot to our team to receive this type of recognition from a premier business publication like Entrepreneur magazine," said Matt Kline, Oxi Fresh's Director of Franchise Development. "We are excited to say that we are still on track to having 500 locations open and operating by the end of 2023."

Oxi Fresh serves its customers with a unique low-moisture carpet cleaning system based on the latest advancements in eco-friendly carpet cleaning, offering a green, fast-drying carpet cleaning service wherever the company operates. Meanwhile, Oxi Fresh's Home Office team provides an array of programs, resources, tools, and guidance to support their franchisees' ambitions.

As Oxi Fresh's Vice President Kris Antolak said, "We're pleased to see such a prominent publication repeatedly recognize the excellence of our franchise development program. Our growth all comes back to our ability to provide a great service for customers while making it as easy as possible for our franchisees to pursue growth."

"Our 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking recognizes the franchise brands with the greatest growth but also highlights the extraordinary momentum in the industry over the past year. After all, growth is what franchising is all about," said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising, Liane Caruso.

To view Oxi Fresh in the 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises list, pick up the March/April issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands now, or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/fastestgrowing .

About Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning®

Through innovative products and modern technology, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning offers green carpet cleanings and exceptional results. The company's powerful combination of knowledgeable people, innovative technology, and strong processes has landed the brand in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, ranked in Inc. magazine's Inc. 500|5000, and saw it named one of "America's Best Franchises to Buy" by Forbes magazine. Oxi Fresh has over 470 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, with more locations currently in development. For more information, visit https://www.oxifresh.com/ .

