Relativity6 promotes Jonathan Ringvald to the position of Chief Product Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity6, the leading AI and machine learning platform for insurance companies, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jonathan Ringvald to the position of Chief Product Officer.

With over a decade of experience in the tech industry, Jonathan has been a vital member of the Relativity6 team since 2018. During his tenure, he has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the unique challenges facing insurance companies and has played an integral role in developing the company's product offerings.

As Chief Product Officer, Jonathan will be responsible for overseeing the entire product development process, from ideation to launch. He will work closely with Relativity6's data scientists, engineers, and go to market team to ensure that the company continues to deliver innovative solutions.

"We are thrilled to promote Jonathan to this critical role within the company," said Abraham Rodriguez, CTO of Relativity6. "His expertise and leadership have been instrumental in driving the success of our product offerings, and we are confident that he will continue to drive innovation and excellence in his new position."

"I am honored to take on this new role and am excited to lead the product team as we continue to develop cutting-edge solutions that empower insurance companies to make better decisions and improve outcomes for their customers," said Jonathan Ringvald.

Relativity6 looks forward to the continued success of its products under Jonathan's leadership and is committed to supporting him in his new role.

About Relativity6

Relativity6's AI platform retrieves up-to-the-second information about a business in order to automatically detect its 6-digit NAICS code and verify its existence. Relativity6 is the fastest and most accurate NAICS detector on the market, improving commercial underwriting workflow and overall business classification and segmentation. Relativity6 is backed by Fin VC, State Auto Labs Fund, and Vectr Ventures. For more information visit: www.relativity6.com

