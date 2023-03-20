BEDGEAR's New and Enhanced Performance® Sheets Provide All-Season Comfort For Redecorating Bedrooms and Vacation Homes

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, introduces five new and improved Performance Sheet Sets that are exclusively engineered with smart fabric technologies that enhance breathability, temperature control and softness for all-season comfort, including the upcoming summer vacation season. Because BEDGEAR's Performance sheets are available in classic and fashion-forward colors, they complement any bedroom redecorating.

The new Hyper-Linen™, Ver-Tex™ and enhanced Hyper-Cotton™ Sheet Sets are perfect for summer homes or rentals to keep sleepers cool during hot and humid nights. BEDGEAR's new Hyper-Wool™ Sheet Set is developed for ultra-soft comfort with temperature balancing that is ideal for mountain rentals or cooler climate areas. BEDGEAR's best-selling Dri-Tec® Performance Sheet Set is specially engineered to wick moisture away from the sleeper's body. Dri-Tec sheets are knitted to provide enhanced airflow.

"BEDGEAR's new Performance® Sheets are immensely breathable to reduce overheating and come in an array of solid colors, which makes redecorating bedrooms and rental homes a breeze," said BEDGEAR founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. "With Performance sheets, you can now incorporate modern classic colors that also stretch, are super soft and provide the perfect temperature control for all types of sleepers, including those who like to sleep warm or cool."

Hyper-Linen Sheet Set includes:

A softer than linen feel that is gentle against the sleeper's skin.

Lightweight smart fabric technology that caters to each sleeper's unique temperature preference.

Availability in four colors: Bright White, Light Grey, Medium Beige and Misty Blue .

Hyper-Cotton Sheet Set includes:

A silky-smooth feel that keeps the body cool throughout the night.

A special weave for enhanced air ventilation.

Availability in five colors: Bright White, Light Grey, Medium Beige, Blush and Deep Teal.

Hyper-Wool Sheet Set includes:

Smart fabric technology ideal for year-round comfort but best in cooler months.

Provides an itch-free sleep environment.

Availability in four colors: Bright White, Light Grey, Medium Beige and Forest Green .

Dri-Tec Sheet Set includes:

A buttery soft feel that keeps the body dry by wicking away moisture from the skin and dispersing it evenly throughout the fabric for quick evaporation.

Enhanced breathability and airflow.

Availability in five colors: Bright White, Light Grey, Grey, Medium Beige, Blush and Forest Green .

Ver-Tex Sheet Set includes:

Ultra-smooth fabric technology provides a silky smooth feel.

Instant-cooling fabric that reduces overheating throughout the night.

Availability in four colors: Bright White, Light Grey, Misty Blue and Navy.

A BEDGEAR branded white-and-grey Luxe Powerband® is included in all Performance Sheets and Performance Pillowcases. This fully elasticized band helps the fitted sheet move with the body so the sheet does not slip off the mattress. All BEDGEAR sheets are high-efficiency machine washable, which uses less water, detergent and energy to keep clean.

BEDGEAR's products are available in stores across the country.

ABOUT BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking, instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Wake Ready™! Learn more at bedgear.com.

