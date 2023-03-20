eBOTTLES ACQUIRES GREENLANE PACKAGING

JUPITER, Fla., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eBottles™ (the "Company") the leading supplier of rigid, child-resistant packaging to the legal cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the concentrate packaging line of products from Greenlane Holdings (GNLN).

eBottles Logo (PRNewswire)

eBottles™ is pleased to announce the acquisition of the concentrate packaging line of products from Greenlane Holdings.

"Today's announcement secures our position as the market leader and expands our product offering to include the popular Pollen Gear™ 'LoPro' and Kush 'Ecliptic' concentrate jars and closures," said Robert Lerman, Founder and CEO of eBottles™. "It gives us great pleasure to continue to provide the great packages that Pollen Gear™ and Kush Supply have developed and to be able to offer these products along with our own line of patented concentrate jars. Together with our unrivaled variety of concentrate jar styles, eBottles™ now offers the most extensive line of concentrate packaging solutions for our customers to choose from."

The company will stock jars in clear, opal and black glass along with an inventory of decorated versions including black with silver inside, black with gray inside and matte white. Flat and rounded top closures will be available in white and black with foil or PTFE liners.

Custom logo embossed or debossed closures are offered for qualified buyers at no cost. Closure decorating options include metallizing, water transfer printing, screen printing and hot stamping along with new multi-color digital printing with 3D capability.

About eBottles™:

A division of Lerman Container Corporation, eBottles™ is the premier global supplier for the development and distribution of premium cannabis packaging. We operate as a designer, developer, marketer, and distributor of proprietary child resistant packaging tailored to the needs of the legal cannabis industry. With five warehouses located strategically in major cannabis markets, we provide unparalleled product quality, customer service, compliance knowledge, and logistics to support our customers' growth.

As a pioneer in the cannabis space, eBottles™ has consistently worked with its customers to identify their packaging needs. We proudly hold five US and International Patents including both design and utility patents.

eBottles™ works closely with a network of distributors throughout North America. We conduct business with thousands of customers, including 80% of the top ten multi-state operators in the US.

eBottles™ offers expert solutions to help you package your products and your success. You've got eBottles. Grow Boldly.

For additional information, please visit: http://ebottles.com/ .

Media Contact:

Chloe Lerman

clerman@ebottles.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eBottles