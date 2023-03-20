OCEANIA CRUISES ANNOUNCES 'ALL THREE AMENITIES FOR FREE' SALE NOW THROUGH APRIL

83 Sailings Exploring Asia, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Central and South America and the Middle East Include Complimentary Shore Excursions, Beverage Package and Shipboard Credit, up to an $800 Value

MIAMI, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has launched its OLife Ultimate "All Three for Free" sale, offering guests significant benefits and savings on over 80 diverse 2023 and 2024 sailings.

Travelers who book by April 30 will reap even more benefits than usual with free shore excursions, a free beverage package and shipboard credit on 83 select voyages in 2023 and 2024 that explore an array of destinations from Tokyo and Barcelona to Alaska and Dubai. By taking advantage of this limited-time offer, guests can experience complimentary shore excursions such as exploring Kyoto's marquee attractions like the impressive Golden Pavilion or touring an 18th-century winery in Saint-Tropez, France, delight in a well-deserved massage with shipboard credit and enjoy a glass of wine during a relaxing lunch while sailing to their next destination courtesy of the beverage package.

While Oceania Cruises' guests usually receive a generous package of included amenities such as dining at specialty restaurants, Internet, 24-hour room service, fitness classes and more, the OLife Ultimate "All Three for Free" offer provides up to an additional $800 in savings in shipboard credit for sought-after onboard amenities and dream-worthy shore excursions.

Guests can enjoy these extensive savings on Oceania Cruises' small, luxurious Regatta, Insignia, Nautica, Marina, Riviera, and Sirena – nearly all of which have been beautifully re-inspired, with Marina due to be completed in 2024.

Exceptional value:

Based on a 10-day voyage – 2 guests per stateroom:

House Beverage Package: Typically costing $39.95 per person, per day ( $79.90 per stateroom), this offer allows guests to savor unlimited Champagne, wine and beer with lunch and dinner.

10-day savings: $799 per stateroom.

Shore Excursion Package: Based on a value of $150 per excursion, 6 shore excursions per stateroom.

10-day savings: $900 per stateroom.

Free Shipboard Credit: $600 per stateroom. Guests may use this shipboard credit to pamper themselves at Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center, culinary classes at the first hands-on cooking school at sea and more.

Total Savings on a 10-day voyage: $2,299 per stateroom

Featured voyages:

Discover the best of Norway and fascinating Scandinavian destinations on the 15-day Fjords & Cities of Norway cruise from Copenhagen to Tromsø aboard Marina, taking travelers to the southern coastal jewel of Arendal, the dramatic Lofoten Islands and beyond. Departs on July 23, 2023, from $4,599 per person.

Sailing from Dubai to Singapore via Mumbai, Goa and Phuket, the 20-day Exotic Eastern Spices voyage aboard Nautica takes travelers on a journey to exotic vistas, labyrinthine souks, gilt-domed temples and more. Departs on December 8, 2023, from $3,999 per person.

Marvel at the desert cities of Oman and the UAE on the 10-day Sumptuous Arabia itinerary aboard Riviera, from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai, which showcases the best of the Middle East with calls at the remote island of Sir Bani Yas, Muscat and more. Departs December 29, 2023, from $1,799 per person.

The 12-day roundtrip Tokyo Land of the Rising Sun voyage aboard Riviera is a captivating itinerary exploring the resplendent gems of Japan, taking in unparalleled views of Mount Fuji, the stately temples of imperial Kyoto and more. Departs March 20, 2024, from $4,499 per person.

For more information about Oceania Cruises, visit our website here , call 855-OCEANIA (855-623-2642) or contact a professional Travel Advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,238 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on 7 continents on voyages that range from 7 to more than 200 days. The brand has a second 1,200-guest newbuild, Allura, on order for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 29 ships with over 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to approximately 500 destinations worldwide. The Company has eight additional ships scheduled for delivery across its three brands.

