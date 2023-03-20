McAlary leads the food solutions company's expanding legal, government affairs, compliance and aviation team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the promotion of Ileana McAlary from Senior Vice President to Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. McAlary was hired in November 2021 and oversees the Company's expanding legal, government affairs, compliance and aviation team. She also serves as Corporate Secretary of the SpartanNash Board of Directors and President of the SpartanNash Foundation.

SpartanNash Announces Promotion of Ileana McAlary to Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary (Photo: Business Wire) (PRNewswire)

SpartanNash Promotes Ileana McAlary to Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

"Ileana and her team have played a crucial role in modernizing our corporate legal function as we champion customer-focused innovation and prepare for growth," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. "She is a People First leader who advocates courageously for our Associates, customers and communities every day. I am proud to recognize her talents and passion for service with this well-deserved promotion."

In addition to her role at SpartanNash, McAlary serves on the Board of Trustees for Davenport University. She joined the Company from Wolverine Worldwide, Inc., where she most recently served as the Vice President Associate General Counsel and Compliance Officer. Prior to Wolverine Worldwide, McAlary held roles as Senior Counsel at Meijer, Inc.; as Corporate Counsel III at Amway Corporation; and as an attorney at the Miller Johnson law firm. McAlary earned her undergraduate degree at Grand Valley State University and her law degree from Wayne State University Law School.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a food wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company's own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 147 supermarkets – primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market – and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

CONTACT:

Adrienne Chance

SVP, Communications

SpartanNash

press@spartannash.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SpartanNash